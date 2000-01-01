Quick Takes

Testifying against himself

A Cleveland bank robber who passed a note to a teller demanding money July 29 made at least one key mistake. Police say the U.S. Bank teller was stunned that when she flipped over the note she discovered the thief’s name and address written on it. To create the note, the robber apparently recycled a slip of paper he had earlier used at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles office that included his name and address. According to police, the teller handed him the cash he asked for, thanked him by name, and kept the note. After reviewing security footage and verifying the name and address, police quickly issued an arrest warrant.