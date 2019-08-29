No safe haven

I SAW THE SAME FEAR among the migrants in Mexico. When I last saw him in late July, Dubon-Moro was staying at Pan de Vida, a ministry that serves at-risk kids and single mothers in a poverty-stricken neighborhood in Ciudad Juárez. Very few dare to venture outside the compound: Sometimes they hear gunshots outside or rumors of another migrant murder in the neighborhood.

Pan de Vida first opened its doors in March to one Honduran family sleeping on the streets. Then two more families came asking for shelter, then another, and another, and soon Mexican officials were sending people over by vans. Today, about 240 asylum-seekers live in Pan de Vida’s tiny, bare-bones housing units surrounding a dusty, sun-fried courtyard. Dubon-Moro shares one of those units with eight men, one woman, one boy, and two girls from Guatemala and Honduras. Everyone in that unit had been sent back to Juárez under MPP, which was first implemented in El Paso in March.

I asked them for their first court dates: “Aug. 26.” “Sept. 30.” “Nov. 6.” “Nov. 13.” Those are just the preliminary hearings—they’ve got at least two more court dates before the judge makes a final ruling—that’s many, many more months of waiting in a city where they feel unsafe. But those dates are still relatively early—some people have court dates as far out as June 2020.

One 32-year-old man, Miguel Angel Ventura Lux, said he and his family left Guatemala because of gang threats. He used to run a small cafeteria, but local gangs demanded he pay them $390 every two weeks—or die. His wife, son, and daughter left first in February. He stayed behind to wait for a loan. That was a bad decision: Single male migrants have very little legal protection in U.S. custody. When he tried to apply for asylum through the port of entry in Juárez, Customs and Border Protection officers turned him away. He said one female officer told him, “Men don’t cross by port of entry. They cross by the desert.” So he paid a coyote $4,000 to help him cross the desert, but he couldn’t keep up with the group because of an injured leg.

U.S. Border Patrol agents found him. He said he spent a month in detention, where he shivered under freezing temperatures, drank water from the bathroom sink, and watched an agent kick one migrant “like a dog.” The government then sent him back to Juárez, where Lux faces a dismal future: He has spent all his money. He says he can’t get a work permit in Mexico because federal officials took his ID away, for reasons he does not know. He doesn’t know when he’ll be able to join his family members, who crossed before MPP took full effect and are currently waiting for their court hearing in Seattle while immigration officials monitor them via a GPS ankle bracelet.

MPP drastically lowers his chances of winning asylum, no matter how strong his case. Very few U.S. lawyers are willing to travel across the border, and most refuse to accept clients who are out of the country. Currently, only about five immigration lawyers are willing to travel frequently to Juárez, a city with 10,000 asylum-seekers. Given how complicated immigration law is, asylum-seekers without legal representation have less than a 10 percent likelihood of succeeding.

The Trump administration claims that MPP is necessary because most asylum-seekers fail to appear at court—but studies show the opposite: Almost 6 out of 7 families show up for their initial court hearing, and more than 99 percent of those who have attorneys show up. DHS has stated that MPP will discourage false asylum claims—and that may be working: Many migrants who came to the border due to economic reasons (which doesn’t meet asylum qualifications) are realizing that they don’t stand any chance of asylum. Faced with threats of starvation, violence, and death in Mexico, a significant number are taking the bus back home. As for those who truly fear for their lives, MPP won’t deter them—but instead punishes them for seeking asylum.