Human Race

Awarded

A jury in Maricopa County, Ariz., awarded former Planned Parenthood employee and whistleblower Mayra Rodriguez $3 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit. Rodriguez said the clinic at which she worked failed to report an abortion performed on a minor impregnated by an adult as required by state law and falsified the records and charts of other patients. She filed complaints, and the clinic then fired her, claiming to have found narcotics in her desk. Rodriguez said the drugs were not narcotics but medication she had not yet transferred to the purchasing department for disposal, a common practice.

“I hope my case is a lesson to other workers that shows them that the truth will prevail,” Rodriguez said. “I also hope my case is a lesson to employers who abuse their power: Sometimes the underdog wins and justice will be done.”