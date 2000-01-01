Human Race

Accused
Federal prosecutors say Fredrick Brown, a former military records technician, cheated thousands of U.S. servicemen of millions of dollars through an extensive identity theft plot. Brown and four conspirators allegedly took pictures of individuals’ information from a medical records system and passed this on to contacts who used the data to break into the servicemen’s banking accounts. They allegedly transferred money from the accounts to bank accounts run by hired associates. According to the court documents, the group targeted older and disabled veterans who were likely to receive better benefits. The five defendants are now in jail, and the Justice Department says it is working to provide resources for the plot’s victims.