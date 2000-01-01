Human Race

Died

Li Peng, Chinese premier nicknamed the “Butcher of Beijing,” died on July 22 at age 90. Li was trained as a hydroelectric engineer in Soviet Russia and returned to China to manage the municipal public energy supply for the city of Beijing. In 1981, after Mao Zedong’s death, Li became the national minister of power industries and then a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, the center of power in China. Six years later he became acting prime minister of China, and he was in that office when thousands of students swarmed Tiananmen Square in 1989, protesting in favor of free speech and democracy. Li claimed he was not the one who ordered troops to fire on the protesters, but he was the one to take the blame. When the office of general party secretary came open, the highest office in China, Li didn’t get the job.