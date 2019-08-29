By the numbers

$572 million

The amount Oklahoma Judge Thad Balkman on Aug. 26 ordered Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries to pay for the drugmaker’s liability in Oklahoma’s opioid drug crisis.

38%

The portion of U.S. children ages 6 to 12 who regularly played team sports in 2018, down from 45 percent in 2008, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

$1.32 million

The sales price for a 125-year-old dime sold at auction in Chicago on Aug. 15. The 1894-S Barber Dime is one of only 24 ever made.

$35,000

The minimum amount guide companies must charge climbers at Mount Everest under newly proposed rules. Authorities in Nepal hope new regulations will cut the crowding on the world’s tallest peak that contributed to 11 fatalities this year.

1 in 5

The number of American high-school students vaping last year, up 78 percent from 2017.