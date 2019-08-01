By the numbers

Pulling back the curtain
The great and powerful Oz? Big media help pro-abortion executives seem much larger than life
The great and powerful Oz? Big media help pro-abortion executives seem much larger than life
Families in rural Sioux Center, Iowa, have discovered they aren’t immune from the drug scourge, but some locals are fighting back
A Korean pop culture wave has spread around the world, and now young Americans are swooning to the music
Heat waves hit cities and politicians, while a cold wind blows for others
Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /
Science / Religion / Lifestyle / Technology / Business / Money / Sports / Politics / Law / Media / Medicine / Education
Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /
Documentary / Movies / Music / Children's Books / Books / Q&A
Quotables / Human Race / News / Quick Takes
Dispatches News
The number of girls eliminated in India through abortion and other forms of prenatal sex selection since 1990, according to a July report from the Population Research Institute.
The seconds it took Britain’s Adam Peaty to swim the 100-meter breaststroke during the World Swimming Championships in South Korea on July 21—a world record time.
The backlog of cases waiting to be heard in U.S. immigration courts as of June.
The number of violent crimes in St. Louis per 100,000 residents, according to the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report. It is the highest crime rate for any major U.S. city.
The prize that 16-year-old video gamer Kyle Giersdorf won for taking first place at the Fortnite World Cup held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on July 28.