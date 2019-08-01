By the numbers

15.8 million

The number of girls eliminated in India through abortion and other forms of prenatal sex selection since 1990, according to a July report from the Population Research Institute.

56.88

The seconds it took Britain’s Adam Peaty to swim the 100-meter breaststroke during the World Swimming Championships in South Korea on July 21—a world record time.

945,711

The backlog of cases waiting to be heard in U.S. immigration courts as of June.

2,082

The number of violent crimes in St. Louis per 100,000 residents, according to the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report. It is the highest crime rate for any major U.S. city.

$3 million

The prize that 16-year-old video gamer Kyle Giersdorf won for taking first place at the Fortnite World Cup held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on July 28.