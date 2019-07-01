Subtle anti-Semitism

Back then, I was already reading news about the alarming rise in anti-Semitic attacks in Europe, but I didn’t think I’d be so soon working on a story about rising anti-Semitism in my own country. Days after I returned from Europe last year, the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting happened, shocking the nation with what’s now known as the worst anti-Semitic attack in modern U.S. history. That tragedy—and the Poway, Calif., synagogue shooting six months later—shifted the conversation about anti-Semitism among American Jews. Those who had been merely anxious about anti-Semitic graffiti or the “boycott, divestment, and sanctions” movement or white supremacist rallies are now urgently ramping up security for their communities.

During my reporting on anti-Semitism in the United States, I talked to many Jews: rabbis of local synagogues, cops, security experts, and hate group researchers. The kind of anti-Semitism they worry about isn’t only the blatant far-right, neo-Nazi violence, but even the seemingly harmless Jewish tropes and jokes. It’s not so much the number of anti-Semitic incidents, but the existing societal attitudes and false stereotypes of Jews that might go unnoticed yet still affect Jews in the long run. Most people condemn overt anti-Semitic violence, but few recognize that historically, those stereotypes have fed anti-Semitism in society, sometimes leading to disastrous consequences.

What they said jarred me. I was raised in Korean and Chinese churches in Singapore, which meant I had never even seen a real Jew until I moved to the United States. The churches of my childhood taught me that the Jews were God’s chosen people. But even as a kid, I would also hear less-positive tales about Jews from Korean and Chinese Christians: “Jews isolate themselves from the gentiles, because they think they’re special.” “Jews control the media and the banks.” “Jews have a strange influence on global affairs.” “Jews are stingy money-counters.” “If you’re going to get a lawyer, get a Jewish lawyer, because they’re ruthless and greedy.”

At the time, I never would have labeled such stereotypes as problematic or anti-Semitic—I simply didn’t have the understanding to do so. But knowing now that those same ancient tropes have fueled violence against Jews during times of social unrest, I wonder: Where did these people who had never once met or talked to a Jew get these ideas about them? And how did I as a little kid hear this kind of talk? I have no idea, and to be honest, I hadn’t given it much thought until I researched anti-Semitism and talked to Jews.

And there lies the trickiness of spotting and stopping anti-Semitism: It’s often elusive. It’s not always shrouded in swastika flags and white hooded robes. It can be part of the cultural backwaters, the little jokes about Jewish tropes, the comments that downplay the unique horrors of the Holocaust, and so on. Often, if we don’t understand the history and context of anti-Semitism, we miss it.

That’s why many American Jews worry when people seem to forget what happens when anti-Semitism goes unchecked. According to a 2018 poll, 22 percent of American millennials said they’d not heard or were not sure whether they’d heard of the Holocaust. All the while, they’re growing up consuming leftist, anti-Zionist language in mainstream media and social media that borders on anti-Semitism. Certain people who claim to champion social justice are also sprouting rhetoric that stems from Marxist anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism—and they’re unintentionally normalizing and institutionalizing old Jewish stereotypes in society.

Some vocabulary of the leftist social justice crowd is new: Jews once not considered “white enough” have somehow now become “too white.” In leftist theology, the quickest way to sainthood is to claim oppression, and today, Jews are labeled the oppressors, not the victims. But much of the anti-Israel, anti-Zionist language is actually old and recycled: Greedy, rich, powerful Jews control the elites, the banks, and the media. Such an image of Jews isn’t so different from white supremacists’ own projection of Jews.