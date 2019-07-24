Soft Thunder

The late boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter may not have committed the murders for which he was convicted in 1967, but plenty of evidence suggests that he did.

And of the several good reasons not to invest in Columbia/Legacy’s new 14-disc Bob Dylan box, The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings, that one is the strongest.

“Hurricane,” the righteously indignant song about Carter’s arrest and trial that Dylan wrote with Jacques Levy and recorded in October 1975, paints Carter as a hardworking, peace-loving, and totally innocent victim of a racist frame-up. Totaling 8½ minutes, it was released as a double-sided single, whereupon it hit the Top 40 and ignited a free-Carter movement resulting in a 1976 retrial.

But Carter was found guilty that time too, and six years later the Supreme Court of New Jersey upheld the verdict. He was eventually freed in 1985 when a district judge deemed “racism rather than reason” to have been at the root of Carter’s convictions, and prosecutors decided a third trial wouldn’t be worth the trouble.

By that time, Dylan hadn’t performed “Hurricane” for nearly a decade and would never perform it again. It’s just as well. It makes Dylan seem like a fool.