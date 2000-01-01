 Skip to main content

More

Search form

Welcome, Guest

Latest

Features

Voices

Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /

Notebook

Science / Lifestyle / Money / Sports / Religion / Politics / Technology / Law / Media / Medicine / Education

Journals

Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /

Culture

Music / Television / Movies / Children's Books / Books / Q&A / Documentary

Dispatches

Quotables / Human Race / News / Quick Takes

Masthead

Dispatches Quotables

Quotables

President Nayib Bukele (Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

‘It is our fault.’

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, taking responsibility for migrants fleeing his country to the United States, including those who have died in the process. “People don’t flee their homes because they want to,” he said. “They flee their homes because they feel they have to.”

 

 

Eskinder Debebe/The United Nations via AP

Filippo Grandi (Eskinder Debebe/The United Nations via AP)

‘We have become almost unable to make peace.’

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, announcing that the global population of people displaced by conflict reached 70.8 million last year, up from a little over 43 million a decade ago.

 

 

 

ABC screen capture

A satellite image of a Uighur reeducation camp (ABC screen capture)

‘Oh my heart, don’t break.’

Graffiti found inside a reeducation camp in Xinjiang by BBC reporters on a government-sanctioned visit. China claims the camps, where 1 million Uighurs are held, are training centers to eradicate extremist thoughts, yet satellite images show authorities took down watchtowers and other security infrastructure before the journalists arrived.

 

 

 

Handout

Handout

‘The 2018-19 academic year has been lost.’

Nancy Hernández, a founder and board member of a national association of Parent-Teacher Associations in Venezuela, on mass numbers of students and teachers skipping school in the socialist country in order to scrounge for food or medicine.

 

 

 

Instagram

Desmond Amofah (Instagram)

‘It can give you an image of what you want your life to be and get blown completely out of proportion. It consumed me.’

YouTube star Desmond Amofah, also known as Etika, on the effects of social media in a final video, in which he discussed suicide, before police found his body in the East River near lower Manhattan.

 