Weapons-grade crisis
Escalating tensions with Iran have roots in new data on its nuclear capacity showing the regime could develop a ‘fully functional’ nuclear missile in under a year
The Anglican Church in North America turns 10 as the battle for Biblical fidelity continues
The historic Apollo moon landings still marvel scientists a half-century later, but astronaut Charlie Duke says he’s also learned the heavens declare the glory of God
Scottish evangelicals of the 19th century can teach us about revival, reformation, and reunion
Dispatches Quotables
Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, taking responsibility for migrants fleeing his country to the United States, including those who have died in the process. “People don’t flee their homes because they want to,” he said. “They flee their homes because they feel they have to.”
Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, announcing that the global population of people displaced by conflict reached 70.8 million last year, up from a little over 43 million a decade ago.
Graffiti found inside a reeducation camp in Xinjiang by BBC reporters on a government-sanctioned visit. China claims the camps, where 1 million Uighurs are held, are training centers to eradicate extremist thoughts, yet satellite images show authorities took down watchtowers and other security infrastructure before the journalists arrived.
Nancy Hernández, a founder and board member of a national association of Parent-Teacher Associations in Venezuela, on mass numbers of students and teachers skipping school in the socialist country in order to scrounge for food or medicine.
YouTube star Desmond Amofah, also known as Etika, on the effects of social media in a final video, in which he discussed suicide, before police found his body in the East River near lower Manhattan.