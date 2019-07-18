Picked up, sanded off

Now he has worked at Purposeful Design for a year and a half and stayed clean six months longer than that. The accountability and friendship from co-workers—about 50-60 have worked at Purposeful Design—are consistently helpful: “Everyone’s always quick and eager to say hello and ‘I love you’ and care for you and asking if you’re OK.” He said some of the men “won’t hesitate to tell you you’re being stupid.” McClintock doesn’t claim to be a Christian, but he regularly attends the Bible studies and asks questions. “When you have good mentors who don’t shut down questions, you think, ‘Maybe this is for me,’” he said. Staff members recently bought him a copy of Evidence That Demands a Verdict, a book by apologist Josh McDowell, and he plans to read it.

The lunchroom is narrow, with windows along one wall and cabinets, a sink, and a Keurig coffee maker along the other. Two handmade tables are in the middle. Twelve paperback Bibles neatly line one windowsill for weekly Bible studies. Each morning, the workers circle up and pray, and at 10:30 have a devotion in the lunchroom. Managers do not make employees participate, but most do. Beyond that, discipleship happens through the intentional relationships staff members build with craftsmen.

“We’re not here just to teach woodworking or offer a paycheck but to get under the skin,” David Palmer said. “That begins with heart change. Otherwise … we feel like we’re putting a Band-Aid on a terrible wound.”

VINCE HICKS is lead finisher at Purposeful Design. Finishing is the trickiest part of the carpentry process, most men agree, and Hicks earned his role through four years of work. At 27, his imposing height and thick black beard would be intimidating without his gregarious grin. He wears his short dreadlocks bundled into a tuft on top of his head.

After getting baptized at 18, Hicks said, he “went out, did crazy stuff, lived on my own for a little bit.” Things spiraled when he moved in with a woman, Daphne, and her two kids. He struggled to find and keep a job. They became homeless. He fell into legal trouble and was “just struggling, using still, and I’m drinking and partying.” At 21, he and Daphne had split up, and Hicks was living with his cousin. One weekend he came home at 3 a.m. to get drunk and watch a movie with his cousin and their friends. A scene in the movie caught his attention: He felt God telling him life was about Jesus, not Hicks, and if he really loved Daphne, he should marry her.

Hicks went to Daphne’s apartment: “That moment defined my faith life. Because all the things I told her, she was willing to forgive me.” Daphne had been learning about God’s character through Heart Change University, a program Cindy Palmer, David’s wife, had started. Two or three days later, Hicks bought an engagement ring. Two months later he and Daphne were baptized and started attending Nehemiah Bible Church.

Hicks met David Palmer just before Purposeful Design began. Palmer offered him a full-time position, and Hicks has been working there since the beginning: “I just feel like everybody’s family. … It’s been a real good ride.”

Through working at Purposeful Design, Hicks said, he learned to accept his mistakes without seeing himself as a failure. One of his early projects was to distress a pair of tabletops. The managers said to put a few nicks in them to make them look aged and weathered. Hicks got carried away: “I started to bring rocks and asphalt from outside, and then I got bigger hammers, bigger nails, bigger chains, and I just, I almost destroyed these tables.”