Life of the party

When Camille Vella-Wilkinson first ran for political office in 2010, she remembered the advice of hardened campaigners: avoid controversial issues and focus instead on what she hoped to accomplish as a councilwoman for the city of Warwick, R.I. But one of the first doors she knocked on would change all of that.

The door opened, and an older gentleman wearing a crucifix peered at her. She gave a quick spiel to convince him of why he should support her bid.

But the first question out of his mouth threw her off her equilibrium. “Are you pro-life or pro-choice?” he asked.

“I’m just running for City Council,” Vella-Wilkinson told him, slightly bemused. “You realize that’s a federal question?”

The man told her that as a pro-life Christian, he believed it would be irresponsible for him to vote for someone who might climb the political ladder without knowing where she stood on the issue.

“That shifted my viewpoint,” Vella-Wilkinson told WORLD. After that, she said, she openly talked with voters about her pro-life views.

As a pro-life Democrat, Vella-Wilkinson is what many believe is a dying breed, especially in a party that has enshrined abortion in its platform. A quick survey of the 24 contenders for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 reveals the party’s dogma. Not a single contender has voiced a pro-life stance. Instead, all have promised to support the wildest dreams of the abortion lobby—dreams that include repealing the 1976 Hyde Amendment, nominating judges who will protect Roe v. Wade (U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called for Congress to codify the right to an abortion into law to circumvent the Supreme Court altogether), and repealing the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance policy so American tax dollars fund projects involving abortion overseas. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey even floated a promise to establish an “office of reproductive freedom” in the White House.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez declared in April 2017 that “every Democrat, like every American” should support abortion. “That is not negotiable and should not change city by city or state by state.”

In states like Nevada, New York, Illinois, and Vermont, Democratic majorities have agreed: They have moved to strip away almost all limits on abortion and to codify the right to an abortion in state law.

But in other Democrat-led states, abortion expansion has stalled, often due to the efforts of pro-life Democrats. Some state lawmakers are showing that, with the buffer of pro-life constituents, they can resist the heavyweight political forces that have radicalized the party and vote their conscience.

More than 130 Democratic state lawmakers have voted either for a pro-life bill or against an abortion expansion bill this year, according to data from the Family Research Council. (The number does not necessarily mean the lawmakers describe themselves as pro-life in general. It also does not include votes on bills aimed at regulating abortion, such as bills regarding waiting periods or informed consent.)