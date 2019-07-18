Letting them shine

This story is part of our 2019 Hope Awards contest. To vote for your favorite regional winner, go to wng.org/compassion.

At the beginning of each school day at Little Light Christian School, kids crowd into a small room and wrestle their shoes off, leaving them in colored crates along the wall. “In the hood you can get killed for the shoes you’re wearing,” said Robin Khoury, the school’s principal. She decided to get rid of the status symbols and make the students trade their Air Jordans or high heels for Walmart tennis shoes when they arrive.

The small private school is located in a rough part of Oklahoma City, the city with the world’s highest incarceration rate. To attend, students must have at least one parent in prison. They almost all struggle in school: feelings of guilt, shame, and sadness make focusing on class or homework difficult.

In a classroom in late March, Susan Fowler read a chapter of Charlotte’s Web to her third graders. Colorful crates of books sat beside the desk, and four kids listened at desks arranged around her in a semi-circle. A few rested their chins on stuffed animals. But one student was missing: Disobedience had earned him a trip to the principal’s office. When Fowler finished the chapter and told the kids to line up for music class, Khoury appeared with their missing classmate, a little boy in a blue LLCS T-shirt. Quietly, he offered Fowler a handful of weeds with purple flowers and apologized.

Khoury, 61, founded LLCS. She has thick blond hair and purple-framed glasses. The kids rush to give her hugs or high-fives whenever she enters a room. She keeps the student-to-teacher ratio low, so teachers are able to get to know students and understand what motivates bad behavior. When a child misbehaves, Khoury has learned, sometimes they need a consequence. Other times they just need a nap.