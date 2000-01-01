Human Race

Reported

A new study released by Oxford Economics on the automation of the work force predicted that robots will replace millions of factory jobs by 2030. The analysis firm warned of an impending increase in economic inequality as lower-skilled workers suffer more from the changes. The firm explained that each robot installed in lower-skilled economic regions, such as parts of China, could destroy twice as many jobs as a robot in a higher-skilled region of the same country. Part of the reason appears to be that the best option for workers leaving the factory is a job in the service industry, and Oxford Economics predicts that robots will take these jobs soon as well. The firm is calling for governments to address the needs of these lower-skilled workers while encouraging the boosts in productivity from automation.