Human Race

Declined
On the last day of its 2018-2019 term, the Supreme Court declined to reverse a lower court decision blocking a law protecting babies from dismemberment abortion in Alabama. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked a 2016 Alabama law, which would have prevented abortionists from ripping apart living babies and removing them piece by piece from the womb, arguing that the law violated the “undue burden” standard established in the 1992 Supreme Court decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The judges ruled that banning the dismemberment procedure would unduly burden abortion access because the practice was so common among abortionists. Hours later, U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker blocked a similar Indiana law.