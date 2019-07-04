Four novels from Christian publishers

Glory Road

Lauren K. Denton

Post-divorce, Jessie moves back to her hometown with her teenage daughter. They live next door to Jessie’s mother on Glory Road, a bucolic dirt lane in southern Alabama. Each chapter alternates in first person between the three: Jessie, who at 38 mistakenly thinks she’s missed her chance at lasting love; Evan, the 14-year-old anxious to spread her wings in high school; and Augusta, the spunky widow facing a scary diagnosis. This sweet book about family ties exudes so much Southern charm that the scent of magnolias practically wafts from the pages.

All Manner of Things

Susie Finkbeiner

Set in 1967 near Lake Chippewa, Mich., All Manner of Things follows the Jacobson family, seen through the eyes of 18-year-old Annie. She leads a mundane life with two exceptions: her older brother’s Army deployment to Vietnam and her estranged father’s sporadic visits. Finkbeiner gives Annie a strong supporting cast and weaves together authentic details of the turbulent 1960s: race relations, hippies, rock ’n’ roll, and TV dinners. Faith and hope remain central in this heartwarming story as Annie prays for her brother’s return from war and dreams of her father rejoining the family.

Where Dandelions Bloom

Tara Johnson

When Cassie Kendrick’s abusive father threatens to marry her off to their unsavory neighbor, she joins the Union Army disguised as a man. Posing as Thomas Turner, she proves to be a skilled soldier. Meanwhile, Gabriel Avery, a photographer employed by the famous Matthew Brady, travels with the troops and forms a friendship with “Private Turner.” Cassie continues the ruse even as her attraction to Gabe grows. Gabe’s admiration for the soldier turns to love when he discovers Cassie’s true identity. Both want God to heal their deep emotional wounds, but first they must survive the war.

On a Summer Tide

Suzanne Woods Fisher

When widower Paul Grayson buys a remote island off the coast of Maine, his three adult daughters are certain he’s made a huge mistake. That’s where the agreement stops, as their distinct personalities cause frequent squabbles and unexpressed emotions increase family tension. The sisters frequently mention their late mother’s strong faith, but they lack any spiritual mooring of their own. After a slow start, the plot picks up speed and reveals a compelling twist. Quirky locals and an unconventional schoolteacher complete the cast in this tale about forgiveness and second chances.