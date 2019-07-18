Forge fires and watered gardens

This story is part of our 2019 Hope Awards contest. To vote for your favorite regional winner, go to wng.org/compassion.

Logan Fields, 22, couldn’t make himself break into his dad’s vacant house, so he slept in the backyard. Freshly released from prison, Fields was alone in the small town of Joplin, Mo. His dad was attending a funeral in Texas, and his mom had moved while he was in jail. His girlfriend had picked him up only to leave him in a Walmart parking lot. He texted a former burglary partner for a ride, then wandered into the Joplin Public Library to feel the air conditioning and wait.

Fields grew up in Pittsburg, Kan. At 17, he’d been to juvenile detention five times and become addicted to Xanax. Before turning 22, he went to jail 18 times. But his mom was influential in the community: “I’d go sit 48 hours, a week, or a month, and I’d get out and the charges would be dropped to something minuscule like disturbing the peace,” he said. In 2017, a drunken Fields earned three felony warrants in one night. He started robbing houses and dodged the police for three months before landing back in county jail, where he said he knew every guard by name.

There his dad brought an application for a recovery program, the Forge Center for Virtue and Work. With no better options, Fields applied and met Forge Director Jamie Myers after his release. She said the program consisted of four three-month phases, and he could graduate with a good job and independent life. Instead, he called his girlfriend to pick him up. But when she left him in the parking lot again, another night in his dad’s backyard convinced Fields to join the Forge. He almost quit one month in. After two months he quit, then came back. Myers recognized real change when Fields apologized for speaking rudely to James Whitford, the ministry’s founder.

“That was a good, good exchange,” Whitford remembered. “I think I called Jamie right after that. I was like, ‘Logan just apologized! Man, that’s great progress.’”