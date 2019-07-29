Encouragement for a journalist

Early this summer, I joined a group of World Journalism Institute students via Skype to talk about my experiences as a Christian journalist. World Journalism Institute is an intensive course that teaches participants how to do Biblical journalism, and I myself am a WJI alumna.

After my brief talk, several students raised their hands to ask questions. One student asked if I ever feel tempted to join a nonprofit while reporting on it. Don’t I sometimes get so excited by the concrete, compassionate work a group is doing that I want to be part of it rather than merely writing about it? I said no, because I feel pretty clear about my calling as a journalist. I said I know I’m doing exactly what God called me to do, so I don’t envy other vocations.

That said, journalism can sometimes be discouraging work. After all, I’m not effecting much change—I’m usually following the wake of tragedies and crises, observing and writing about the tears and anger and hurt instead of stopping them from happening or making the suffering go away. It can also be discouraging when I feel like I’m not changing any opinions about certain critical issues, such as immigration or race.

It was with this somewhat discouraged heart that I visited the El Paso Border Patrol Sector last week to report on the ongoing border crisis. Just six months or so ago, to call what’s happening at the southern border a “crisis” would have provoked bellows of outrage from liberals. Now, almost nobody denies that the situation has hit “crisis” level.

The El Paso Sector, which encompasses the entire state of New Mexico plus two counties in far-west Texas, has seen the largest increase in unauthorized border crossings this year compared with other sectors. This fiscal year in this one sector alone, Border Patrol officers apprehended 14,953 unaccompanied minors, 117,612 family units, and 23,595 single adults. Most came from impoverished, violence-riddled parts of Central America.

For four days, I visited El Paso, Texas; Las Cruces, New Mexico; and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. There, dozens of local churches have been sheltering and ministering to the hundreds of asylum-seekers that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol are releasing each day. On my second day of reporting, I spent an entire day at Las Cruces, a desert city of about 100,000 residents. The last church I visited in Las Cruces was a nondenominational church of about 120 members called Sierra Vista Community Church.