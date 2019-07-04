The far-left Daily Kos says It’s Time to Fight Dirty by David Faris (Melville House, 2018) “should be mandatory reading” for all Democrats. Faris proposes statehood for the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and the division of California into seven states: Then Democrats will control the Senate. He wants simple majorities to pass all legislation and approve all appointments. He wants to pack the Supreme Court and appeals courts. He wants voting for felons, with no registration or IDs needed for voting.

And that’s not all. Faris proposes a massive amnesty for all immigrants and replacement of winner-take-all elections with ranked-choice voting so progressives can vote for far-left parties and still have their votes count for Democrats. He wants a big spending “blitzkrieg designed to reward the party’s most faithful supporters. … They must seize all the tools granted to them by the Constitution and they must not hold back on using any of them because it will strike some people as uncivil or unsportsmanlike.”

Many of today’s presidential candidates echo such agitation. They would be better off reading Peter Lillback’s Saint Peter’s Principles (P&R, 2019), which argues for fighting cleanly. Most books on leadership pass along worldly wisdom, but Lillback (a WORLD News Group board member) grounds his teaching firmly in Scripture. I’ve already used his chapter on “When the Leader Passes the Torch” in planning for WORLD’s future.

World history, of course, is filled with dirty fighting. Amos Barshad’s No One Man Should Have All That Power: How Rasputins Manipulate the World (Abrams Press, 2019) has gossipy chapters about the behind-the-scenes controllers in spheres ranging from movies (Stanley Kubrick evoking acting from Tom Cruise) to sports (Alex Guerrero feeding Tom Brady fountain-of-youth recipes) to Central American politics (Rosario Murillo, the wife of corrupt Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega). Other chapters eviscerate Steve Bannon, would-be Rasputin to Donald Trump, and Aleksandr Dugin, Vladimir Putin’s ear-whisperer (who compares himself to the wizard Merlin)—but I don’t know what’s true.