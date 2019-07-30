Dementia and delight

It confirmed for us the notion that a person with Alzheimer’s may not remember your visit, but they remember the feeling of being loved. And in Daddy’s case, enough to make him want to write in his diary again.
When I asked Mart if I could share this story, he was happy to oblige: “His name is Bill and he’s the nicest man I have ever known; we are very blessed that the disease has not taken that from him yet—and praying that it won’t.”
Some readers shared darker stories of things dementia has taken from their loved ones, but they also shared confidence that the disease can’t take the presence of the Holy Spirit from those who are in Christ.
That’s a delightful truth during what can be a dreadful time for many. It’s reminded me of the Apostle Paul telling the Christians in Rome that “the Spirit helps us in our weaknesses” and “himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words.”
Even when afflicted believers can’t consciously delight in God anymore, the Lord delights in them. Nothing can separate them from His love. And it’s delightful to know that we just don’t know how He moves in their souls.
Comments
HAMwithWryPosted: Tue, 07/30/2019 05:47 pm
Thank you for printing Mart's note: The statement that "a person with [dementia] may not remember your visit, but they remember the feeling of being loved" is such a blessing. For three years after Mom died, my stepfather with dementia may have confused me with her, and I was troubled by that. About a year ago, it was so painful when I visited him in a memory care unit. He tried to talk, but his gaping mouth and fluttering tongue couldn't do it. Yet there was a light in his eyes, and when I hugged him goodbye, he squeezed me tight. He died a month later. I'm convinced now (with tears of gratitude despite the pain) that no matter who he thought was hugging him, he felt loved. Now, he is in his right mind, loved and loving Mom in the presence of Jesus.