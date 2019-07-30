Dementia and delight

Delight isn’t a word most people associate with dementia.

But over the last few weeks, I’ve heard from many readers responding to a story I wrote about dementia, caregivers, and churches. And I’ve been moved by the current of delight that runs through the suffering in many of those messages.

Some caregivers delight when a loved one still remembers a handful of the people closest to him. Some delight when mom remembers the chorus of a familiar hymn or dad reflexively utters the words of the Lord’s Prayer.

Others delight in the memories they have of the ones who are now forgetting everything. A wife watching her husband’s painful decline delights to remember how well he loved her and her children during his years of health and strength.

Some delight at brief glimpses into the inner workings of a loved one’s heart and soul. Mart Martin, a reader from Georgia, wrote to share a story about his 90-year-old father, who has been suffering from Alzheimer’s for several years.

I can’t tell the story better than Mart tells it, so with his permission, here’s the note he sent a few weeks ago:

My father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s about seven years ago. We are blessed that the resources exist for him to be cared for 24/7 in a wonderful memory care facility in my hometown, Hattiesburg, Miss. My brother and sister live there and see him almost daily. I am a longtime Atlanta resident now but try to make it down every few months.

He has always kept a small daytime calendar—a little diary. He would jot down just a few things that he did that day: “Played golf” … “Went to Lion’s Club” … “Church then nap.” Though those entries stopped several years ago, he still keeps it by his recliner and looks at it often. Now my sister, Molly, makes notes in it—“Mart is coming today” or “Today is Brad’s birthday.”

On May 1, the family gave him a surprise party for his 90th birthday. While he no longer remembers most family members’ names or their relation to him—beyond my brother, sister, and me, which remains a blessing—he had a wonderful time. My sister visited him the next day, and when she looked at his calendar, this is what she saw: