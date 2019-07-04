By the numbers

3.4%

The decline in individual charitable giving in the United States last year despite rising incomes, according to a report by Giving USA. Experts blame the 2017 tax reform law that raised the standard deduction, removing the tax benefit of giving for many taxpayers.

$130 million

The cost of the Global Hawk intelligence-gathering drone shot down by Iranian forces over the Strait of Hormuz on June 20.

33%

The increase in the U.S. suicide rate from 1999 to 2017, according to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics.

2,029

The wins that Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin, 75, amassed over a 40-year career—more all-time wins than any other NCAA coach. He retired after Texas Tech eliminated the Seminoles from the College World Series on June 19.

0.5%

The share of the U.S. federal budget that goes to fund NASA ($21.5 billion in 2019).