By the numbers

Weapons-grade crisis
Escalating tensions with Iran have roots in new data on its nuclear capacity showing the regime could develop a ‘fully functional’ nuclear missile in under a year
Escalating tensions with Iran have roots in new data on its nuclear capacity showing the regime could develop a ‘fully functional’ nuclear missile in under a year
The Anglican Church in North America turns 10 as the battle for Biblical fidelity continues
The historic Apollo moon landings still marvel scientists a half-century later, but astronaut Charlie Duke says he’s also learned the heavens declare the glory of God
Scottish evangelicals of the 19th century can teach us about revival, reformation, and reunion
Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /
Science / Lifestyle / Money / Sports / Religion / Politics / Technology / Law / Media / Medicine / Education
Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /
Music / Television / Movies / Children's Books / Books / Q&A / Documentary
Quotables / Human Race / News / Quick Takes
Dispatches News
The decline in individual charitable giving in the United States last year despite rising incomes, according to a report by Giving USA. Experts blame the 2017 tax reform law that raised the standard deduction, removing the tax benefit of giving for many taxpayers.
The cost of the Global Hawk intelligence-gathering drone shot down by Iranian forces over the Strait of Hormuz on June 20.
The increase in the U.S. suicide rate from 1999 to 2017, according to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics.
The wins that Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin, 75, amassed over a 40-year career—more all-time wins than any other NCAA coach. He retired after Texas Tech eliminated the Seminoles from the College World Series on June 19.
The share of the U.S. federal budget that goes to fund NASA ($21.5 billion in 2019).