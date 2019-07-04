Allies against porn

For Heidi Olson, another secular ally to Christians, that harm is personal.
When she was 14, a prominent man in her community sexually abused her friend. Now, as a sexual assault nurse examiner at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., she helps violated children.
Olson is disturbed by the increasing prevalence of child-on-child sexual abuse. Crime and survey data from the United States and the U.K. suggest children under age 18 (including preteens) commit one-third to two-thirds of all incidents of sexual abuse against minors. The National Center for Victims of Crime says estimates vary widely because these crimes often go unreported.
In 2017, 44 percent of 444 cases of sexually abused children treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital were child-on-child. The 11- to 15-year-olds constituted the highest concentration of perpetrators.
“Children have been so desensitized by porn that imitating violent sexual abuse is normal,” Olson said. She recently testified before a Missouri Senate committee for a bill to block kids from porn websites by requiring passwords. The bill failed, but Olson says legislators will bring it up again in the next session.
Common efforts have convinced 15 states to declare porn a public health crisis, including Arizona.
Not all legislators affirmed that declaration. Arizona Capitol Times reported Sen. Victoria Steele, D-Tucson, voted against it. “The real issue is not necessarily pornography,” she said. “The real issue is around violence against women, and toxic masculinity.”
Bien-Aimé calls feminists who defend porn “patriarchal feminists.” Dines said, “If you’re a feminist you have to be anti-porn … otherwise you become PR machines for the porn industry.”
David Boaz, writing for the libertarian Cato Institute, argued against the public health crisis designation, saying research doesn’t show connections between porn use and violent sexual crime.
Dines calls this attitude a willful refusal to deal with reality, noting children especially become victims. Having porn designated a public health crisis helps legislators introduce stronger laws against porn, and it gives activists ammunition to confront corporations and public libraries to block porn.
Dines and others say it took coordinated campaigns on multiple fronts to battle problems like drunken driving and HIV/AIDS. They see fighting porn as a similar battle.