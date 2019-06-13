When the fog lifts

BRIDGEWATER, Mass.—Over 51 awful days in 1999, 10-month-old Samuel Robidoux slowly starved to death. His parents, part of an aberrational cult that began as a Bible study and home church, withheld food from him so as to obey a “prophecy” from a fellow cult member, the boy’s aunt.

In the weeks leading up to his death, the once chubby and active Samuel quit crawling or sitting up. His bones began to stick out. His cries weakened. He ground his teeth. His skin changed color. Following Samuel’s death, a Massachusetts jury convicted Jacques Robidoux, the boy’s young father and a leader in the group, of first-degree murder.

Robidoux, 46, received a sentence of life without parole and has now spent 19 years behind bars. He has slowly emerged from the fog of cult thinking that led to his son’s death. For his first interview since his incarceration, he and I sat in a visiting room at the Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater, Mass. There he told me about his horror regarding the murder, and his discovery of forgiveness through Christ.

Tiny splinter sects are proliferating, according to Bob and Judy Pardon, Christians who have studied cults and live a 15-minute drive from Old Colony. Law enforcement and social workers all over the United States call on them to intervene or help someone get into recovery.

The Pardons have had a cult leader call SWAT teams on them during an intervention. They’ve helped people coming from cults who were so damaged “they couldn’t tie their own shoes,” Bob said. But, as we sat in his living room with bookshelves built by young men who left a Tennessee cult, he noted that cults often go unnoticed “until someone dies or there’s child abuse or a kidnapping.”