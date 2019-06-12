Way too punk

Luxury band members on the other hand remembered Christians returning their albums to Christian bookstores over perceived edgy lyrics. Some noted hints of “queerness” in the lyrics, but lead singer and songwriter Lee Bozeman was and is a married man and said Christians have an “inability to take a joke.”
The band’s Christian distributor, too, threatened to withhold distribution unless Bozeman gave an “apologetic” for all their ostensibly clean lyrics. The married man mentioned being “nude” in one song, for example, but he didn’t curse or use sexually explicit language in his songs.
Despite the rebellious punk perception in the Christian world, Luxury band members were committed to church, declined offers of drugs on tour, and lived a pretty party-free lifestyle. Meanwhile they watched friends in contemporary Christian music (CCM) bands leave the faith.
“There are all these podcasts now of former Christian bands who are just totally jaded,” said Chris Foley, Luxury’s bassist.
Pedro the Lion, another band that was once on Luxury’s label, Tooth & Nail, had crossover success. In an email to my mother when I was in college and on my way to a Pedro the Lion concert, I stated with the earnestness of a college student that Pedro the Lion’s David Bazan was “one of the few truly talented and cutting-edge Christian musicians of this epoch.” But the year after I saw him perform, David Bazan dissolved his band and began publicly distancing himself from Christianity.
Haste the Day, a Christian metalcore (a combination of heavy metal and hardcore rock) band from the early 2000s whose members always announced their faith at shows, found crossover success but kept their faith. Several of the band’s albums broke through to tops of Billboard charts. The band’s name comes from a line in the hymn “It Is Well.”
“For some reason with music, and maybe not any other thing in the whole world, we mistakenly and to our detriment call music Christian or secular,” said Devin Chaulk, who was a drummer for Haste the Day, which was at one point on the same label as Luxury. “No one is a Christian electrical engineer or a Christian race car driver. You don’t have to make Christian art, just make art.” He attributes the divide to “longtime entrenched industry happenings.”