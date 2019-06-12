Umbrella resurgence

The umbrellas are back on the streets in Hong Kong, where at least 22 people were injured amid clashes with police on Wednesday during a large demonstration against an extradition bill. On the streets outside Hong Kong’s government complex, riot police dispersed tear gas and shot beanbag rounds at the angry crowds.

The scene—tens of thousands of demonstrators, with some hurling bricks and umbrellas at police—resembled the Umbrella Movement of 2014, when residents protested for the right to vote for Hong Kong’s chief executive. But after a 79-day occupation of the same streets in Admiralty, those protesters left empty-handed, and pro-Beijing interest groups later chose Carrie Lam as chief executive in 2017.

Now Lam has angered Hong Kongers by ignoring their opposition to the extradition bill, which would allow people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China to stand trial. Despite a massive rally of more than 1 million people on Sunday protesting the bill, Lam announced Monday that she would push forward with a debate scheduled for Wednesday. (Lam hopes to pass the bill before the legislature goes on recess in July.)