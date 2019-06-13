Identity matters

It’s gay pride parade time again, so this is a good time to read Christopher Yuan’s Holy Sexuality and the Gospel (Multnomah, 2018). When I interviewed him five years ago (“From gay to joyous,” Feb. 8, 2014), he had recently put into perspective his years of homosexuality, illicit drug use, drug dealing, and coming to Christ in prison. His new book poses good questions about gays and identity: “How did ‘This is how I am’ become ‘This is who I am’?”

Yuan digs out theological roots: “If there’s no God, there’s no essence; identity must be created by each person. And if there’s no essence—only existence—then ethics has no mooring and must also be created.” He emphasizes the importance of understanding our descent from Adam and Eve, which means all of us have original sin—if we dismiss that truth, “it is tantamount to rejecting Christ’s work on the cross.”

Yuan notes, “Adam’s imputed guilt and Christ’s imputed righteousness—it’s all or none. … Our being guilty of Adam’s sin is no more unjust than our being made righteous via Christ’s death on the cross.” Once we understand that we are sinners and utterly need rebirth in Christ, we can see our identity differently: “Original sin is not who we are but rather a pervasive pollution of our essential identity—in other words, it’s how we are.”