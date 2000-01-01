Reading for refreshment
To guide your summer getaway book selections, try this formula: E=FB²
Former cult leader and convicted murderer Jacques Robidoux says he experienced a transformation in prison, and now he wants others to avoid the crooked path he trod
As the internet fuels extremism, American Jews are increasingly becoming targets of an ancient hatred
Europe’s rethinking of its post-war institutions raises questions about prospects for peace and a Christian witness on the continent
Dispatches Human Race
Authorities arrested security officer Scot Peterson for alleged inaction during a shooting at a Florida high school last year. A former student, Nikolas Cruz, killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Valentine’s Day in 2018. In video footage released by authorities, Peterson, the school’s security guard, is seen standing outside the school for four minutes while shots rang out. The shooting only lasted six minutes. He is charged with seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury. Peterson claims he did nothing because he thought the shooting was happening outside the school.
Semion Rosenfeld, last known survivor of the Nazi death camp Sobibor, died on June 3 at age 97. In 1941, Rosenfeld was a soldier in the Soviet army. He was captured by the Nazis in occupied Poland and sent to the extermination camp because he was Jewish. Unlike some camps that also functioned as labor sites, Sobibor was designed simply to kill as many Jews as possible. According to the BBC, the Nazis killed more than 250,000 Jews there between 1942 and 1943. In 1943, Rosenfeld and around 300 prisoners managed to escape. A third of the escapees were recaptured immediately, and the Nazis shot dead all remaining prisoners and razed the camp. Only 47 of the escapees survived World War II, including Rosenfeld. He moved to Israel in 1990.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, signed into law a bill that prohibits any state or local government entity from taking action to protect unborn babies from abortion. “The state of Vermont recognizes the fundamental right of every individual who becomes pregnant to choose to carry a pregnancy to term, to give birth to a child, or to have an abortion,” the law, signed on June 10, states. The Vermont Right to Life Committee called it a “far-reaching bill that would promote and protect abortion above other alternatives in our State” and that would establish “a preference for abortion over childbirth in Vermont law.”
Ohio doctor William Husel faces 25 counts of murder for allegedly overprescribing pain medication to patients. Husel worked at the Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus. Mount Carmel’s attorney launched a six-month investigation into Husel’s alleged practice of prescribing large doses in order to speed up the deaths of patients under treatment between February 2015 and November 2018. The attorney then gave the results of the investigation to authorities. Husel has pleaded not guilty and is being held on bond. Each of the counts could carry a penalty of 15 years to life if he is convicted.
An LGBT activist has filed a lawsuit against Colorado baker Jack Phillips, who last summer won a U.S. Supreme Court judgment protecting his right to decline to bake custom cakes that violate his religious beliefs. The Supreme Court case centered on a request for a cake for a same-sex wedding, while the new case deals with a cake celebrating a gender transition. Activist Autumn Scardina filed a discrimination complaint in 2017 with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when Phillips declined to bake the gender transition cake because of his Biblical beliefs about the unchanging nature of biological sex. Phillips countersued the commission for continuing to show hostility toward his beliefs, and in March, the commission relented and Phillips dropped the lawsuit. Now, rather than going through the Civil Rights Commission, Scardina sued Phillips directly for discrimination in state court.