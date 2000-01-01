Human Race

Died

Semion Rosenfeld, last known survivor of the Nazi death camp Sobibor, died on June 3 at age 97. In 1941, Rosenfeld was a soldier in the Soviet army. He was captured by the Nazis in occupied Poland and sent to the extermination camp because he was Jewish. Unlike some camps that also functioned as labor sites, Sobibor was designed simply to kill as many Jews as possible. According to the BBC, the Nazis killed more than 250,000 Jews there between 1942 and 1943. In 1943, Rosenfeld and around 300 prisoners managed to escape. A third of the escapees were recaptured immediately, and the Nazis shot dead all remaining prisoners and razed the camp. Only 47 of the escapees survived World War II, including Rosenfeld. He moved to Israel in 1990.