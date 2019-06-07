Gospel hospitality

Twenty years ago Rosaria Butterfield professed faith in Christ. Subsequently, she married Kent Butterfield, a pastor, and moved to Durham, N.C. She told her story of God’s grace in The Secret Thoughts of an Unlikely Convert and in WORLD issues dated March 23, 2013, and Aug. 6, 2016. Her new book, The Gospel Comes With a House Key, describes why and how to be hospitable in our neighborhoods.

In your Durham neighborhood, a reclusive neighbor, Hank, had a meth lab in his house. You didn’t know what he was doing, but it had an effect on you. We were his only friends. And we learned something about what it means to love the sinner. You love the stranger, and you will be strange. You love the sinner, and your neighbors will hate you because they will think that you are colluding in some way.

So how did you react? By God’s grace, we decided to open things wide. The Drug Enforcement Agency rang my doorbell at 6 a.m. That morning I put out all the Bibles. I made copious pots of coffee. Scrambled all the eggs in the house. And we invited everybody in. That day unfolded to the next and the next. We started practicing radically ordinary hospitality, because our neighbors were terrified, angry, scared, hurt. Our friend is now incarcerated for 18 years and those are big things. And the gospel is ready for big things, but these big things unfold one step of grace at a time.

What did you learn about your neighbors? They don’t want to be invited to church. They don’t want to be told they’re being saved from their sins. Quite frankly they just want to be saved from you, not their sins. So these kinds of crises are wonderful opportunities to say we serve a Lord who is alive. He is risen. Authentic Christianity is not sucker-punched by sin because the blood of Christ has covered that.

‘Hospitality is about strangers to the gospel. Your home is an embassy, not a castle.’

Take us into the scene. The neighbors are angry. How did the conversations begin? The neighbor says, “You were friends with this guy. The problem with Christians is that you’re so open-minded it’s like your brains are falling out of your ears.” Kent came into the room and said, “We’re going to have family devotions now. Let’s open our Bibles to Philippians, Chapter 1.” We want our neighbors to see that we ask Jesus to enter into hard conversations not to stop them, but to transform them with the gospel of grace.

How do you make that transition? You just do it. At some point people stop eating their eggs. There’s a Bible in front of them. Kent says, “Let’s open our Bibles.” We have been doing this for many, many years. We’ve had some people who have said, “Is this some strange ritual you have?” OK. Whatever you want to call it. Then Kent will take prayer requests. Sometimes people are tentative, but there was a lot to pray about that day.

Then what happened? A few days after the meth lab was exposed, Kent put something out on Next Door, a social media app that arranges information among neighbors. Kent invited the 300 neighbors that are part of our community to come over that Lord’s Day after church for a cookout, so we could talk about what happened. That might sound crazy, inviting 300 people, but 10 percent of the people will show up, and everybody in your neighborhood will feel loved. You’ll get private messages from people that will let you know what they need, how to find them, and how to help them. They’ll tell you nobody has invited them to anything since the divorce, or they’re shut-in and they need help.

What happened next? Kent was able to proclaim the gospel again. To different neighbors that time, not just the ones on our block. One older woman told Kent, “I was a little girl once in a Baptist church. I heard that Jesus was there, to save me from my sins and to transform me with the blood of Christ. I stopped believing that, and it’s been decades. Do you think Jesus is still there for me?” Neighbors started to come over and say, “I’ll bring the pot of soup, and I want to understand where is God in my suffering.” “Why is my neighbor who is the sole parent of a special-needs child dying of liver cancer?” Why? Why? Why? And so, it was a season filled with these opportunities to be a bridge for the gospel. And I don’t think anyone was not changed.

Did some become more hostile? Yes. Certainly some people still think that we are raving fools. But you could offend everybody on Twitter or you could do what Jesus does: He came with truth and bread and fish. Even with our neighbors who persistently think that Kent and I are really just a bunch of wackos, we are continuing to come with truth and bread and fish. Or if you have a gluten allergy and you are vegan, with truth and Brussels sprouts and rice crackers.

Any way to predict which neighbors will get warmer and which colder? There’s no way. There’s a mystery of how faith works in the lives of all of us. A life transformed by the gospel is a life that has experienced the proclamation of the gospel in word and deed, over and over and over again, along with the application of grace by the Holy Spirit. I can’t be the Holy Spirit. I can be me. But we dare never ask the Holy Spirit to do our job. When we pray that our neighbors would come to faith, we need to do more than pray. That’s true if your neighbor is a meth addict or just a really nice cleaned-up heathen.

What if you had found out earlier that Hank had the meth lab? I would have called the police. I have sometimes had women call me wanting to pray about a situation of sexual molestation in the youth group in the church. I would say, “Stop. Let’s call the police first, and then let’s pray.”

Let’s isolate some other principles. Seems to me one is to understand our homes are not our own. God owns them. Absolutely. If you’ve made your white carpet an idol, repent of your sin right now. Many Christians experience the twin idols of acquisition and achievement. You need to know what your idols are, and you need to destroy them.

Lots of loneliness out there … Experience in our neighborhood forced us to repent of the sin of not being loving enough for singles within our church. It’s hard to be a single Christian. It’s hard to be at work all day and then go home to a lonely house. We started opening our home nightly for our church family. It is amazing what a meal put together with friends and a time of family devotions, and then saying good night, can do for a Christian. And then gathering our neighbors into that: Hospitality is about strangers to the gospel. Your home is an embassy, not a castle.

Sometimes we think of evangelism in terms of passing out tracts, but to our post-Christian neighbors, practicing radically ordinary hospitality equals street credibility. Right! And if you don’t feel adequate, you’re not. None of us is. We’re not adequate. But your friendship, your struggles, the way the Lord has worked in your very imperfect life, the transparency of that to a watching world: That is what matters. Share the gospel in intimate settings. Certain things in your life compete against that. You might not love your white carpet, but you foolishly think your best friends are people you see on a little blue screen.