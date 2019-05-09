Trade war, continued

Stocks dropped this week after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods. Trump’s warning came after China backtracked on several key U.S. demands amid ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries—negotiations occurring as China grapples with an economic slump.

The Trump administration announced Monday that it would increase tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods beginning Friday morning. In tweets posted on Sunday, Trump said he also planned to tax another $325 billion worth of additional Chinese goods.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry responded to the planned tax hikes on Wednesday, saying, “The Chinese side deeply regrets that if the U.S. tariff measures are implemented, China will have to take necessary countermeasures.” Still, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and other Chinese negotiators landed in Washington Thursday to resume trade talks. It seems unlikely they will reach a deal with U.S. officials during the two-day meeting.

Before the latest setback, many believed a deal was imminent, since both China and the United States had discussed lifting tariffs on the other’s goods. But Reuters reported that Beijing sent a diplomatic cable last Friday night with edits to the 150-page draft trade agreement. The new copy made changes in all seven chapters: It deleted important commitments, including commitments to change laws pertaining to forced technology transfers, currency manipulation, and the theft of U.S. intellectual property and trade secrets, according to the news agency.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer believes that changing Chinese law is vital to ensure that China keeps its side of the bargain. Yet Chinese negotiators claim laws are difficult and time-consuming to change, and they instead want to fulfill the Communist country’s pledges through administrative and regulatory actions.