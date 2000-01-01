‘His sacrifice saved lives.’

Charlotte-Mecklenburg (N.C.) Police Chief Kerr Putney on Riley Howell, a 21-year-old student who was killed while charging and tackling a shooter who opened fire in his classroom at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on April 30. The shooter killed two students and wounded four, but Howell’s actions bought enough time for the first police officer to enter the classroom and capture the suspect, according to Putney.

