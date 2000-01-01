 Skip to main content

Dispatches Quotables

Quotables

Riley Howell (Matthew Westmoreland via AP )

‘His sacrifice saved lives.’

Charlotte-Mecklenburg (N.C.) Police Chief Kerr Putney on Riley Howell, a 21-year-old student who was killed while charging and tackling a shooter who opened fire in his classroom at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on April 30. The shooter killed two students and wounded four, but Howell’s actions bought enough time for the first police officer to enter the classroom and capture the suspect, according to Putney.
 

 

Chang W. Lee/The New York Times/Redux

Hwang Wol-geum, left (Chang W. Lee/The New York Times/Redux)

‘Writing letters to my children, that’s what I dreamed of the most.’

Korean Hwang Wol-geum, 70, on learning to read alongside her grandchildren. A school in South Korea, facing plummeting enrollment amid the country’s low birthrate, allows illiterate grandmothers to study alongside elementary students.

 

 

 

Steve Helber/AP

Andrew Brunson (Steve Helber/AP)

‘There was a tsunami of prayer crashing into Turkey.’

Pastor Andrew Brunson, speaking at a pre–National Day of Prayer dinner in Washington, D.C., on the prayers that led to his release from detention in Turkey last year.

 

 

 

Jeremy Perrien/Scott County Rural Fire Protection District via AP

Jeremy Perrien/Scott County Rural Fire Protection District via AP

‘Hard Labor, Odd Hours, Low Pay, Cool Helmet.’

Slogan of an effort by Scott County (Mo.) Rural Fire Protection District to recruit new firefighters.

 

 

 

 

Handout

Caleb Rossiter (Handout)

‘We are trying to save the people of the planet from the people “saving the planet.”’

Climate statistician Caleb Rossiter of the CO2 Coalition during a congressional hearing on climate change. He argued that fossil fuels have contributed to advances in human health.

 