The view from ‘Doralzuela’
How refugees at ground level describe socialism’s latest failure. Will young Americans listen?
How refugees at ground level describe socialism’s latest failure. Will young Americans listen?
Haitian immigrants who once tried to get to the United States are today building a future south of the border
Sri Lankan churches begin their recovery from Easter bombings amid ongoing threats and restrictions
A communal mountain tribe in Taiwan is attracting tourists while showcasing its indigenous heritage and Christian faith
Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /
Science / Religion / Lifestyle / Sports / Money / Politics / Technology / Law / Media / Medicine / Education
Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /
Documentary / Music / Children's Books / Books / Q&A / Movies
Quick Takes / Quotables / Human Race / News
Dispatches Quotables
Charlotte-Mecklenburg (N.C.) Police Chief Kerr Putney on Riley Howell, a 21-year-old student who was killed while charging and tackling a shooter who opened fire in his classroom at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on April 30. The shooter killed two students and wounded four, but Howell’s actions bought enough time for the first police officer to enter the classroom and capture the suspect, according to Putney.
Korean Hwang Wol-geum, 70, on learning to read alongside her grandchildren. A school in South Korea, facing plummeting enrollment amid the country’s low birthrate, allows illiterate grandmothers to study alongside elementary students.
Pastor Andrew Brunson, speaking at a pre–National Day of Prayer dinner in Washington, D.C., on the prayers that led to his release from detention in Turkey last year.
Slogan of an effort by Scott County (Mo.) Rural Fire Protection District to recruit new firefighters.
Climate statistician Caleb Rossiter of the CO2 Coalition during a congressional hearing on climate change. He argued that fossil fuels have contributed to advances in human health.