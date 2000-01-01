Quick Takes

Acting like animals

In an attempt to prevent a class from closing, a French farmer has found 15 new students to enroll in a local school in the Alpine village of Crêts-en-Belledonne, but keeping them focused on their studies may be a problem. The reason: They are all sheep. Parents at the primary school were worried that with declining enrollment, the French government might reduce the number of classes at the school, leading to an increase in class size. So local herdsman Michel Girerd decided to bolster the numbers by fabricating birth certificates for his sheep. Teachers and parents lined up outside the school to cheer the animals while young students held up signs protesting the possibility of closing down a class.