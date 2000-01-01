Quick Takes

High altitude crash

Some firefighters rescue cats from trees. Volunteer firefighter Randy Acker on April 22 rescued the pilot of an airplane from some trees. Pilot John Gregory and his single-engine Piper Cub plane had become stuck in the trees after Gregory tried to crash land in a field near McCall, Idaho. Acker, who owns a tree removal company, was able to reach the uninjured pilot and use a safety line to bring him down. The plane remained in the trees, most of it “perfectly centered” on a giant white fir, according to McCall Fire Capt. Brandon Swain. “I’ve never seen anything like this happen,” Acker said. “Just glad I was able to help.”