Planet in peril

Netflix users may have noticed a new Chinese sci-fi movie called The Wandering Earth pop up on their home page this month. While most Americans probably haven’t heard of the movie, it’s the year’s biggest film in China, where it grossed $693 million (plus an additional $7 million overseas). That makes it the second-highest-grossing non-English film in history following the 2017 hit Wolf Warrior 2, which I reviewed last year.

Loosely based on a novella by famed sci-fi author Liu Cixin, The Wandering Earth is China’s most ambitious foray into the world of space sci-fi. The film is set in the future as the sun is about to explode and natural disasters have devastated much of planet Earth. In order to save humanity, a new world government has built 10,000 rocket thrusters to move Earth out of the solar system and into the Alpha Centauri system. With Earth moving farther from the sun, the planet’s surface has turned into a frozen wasteland, and the remaining humans live in underground cities.

The plan is to use Jupiter’s gravitational pull to send Earth flying toward its new stellar orbit. Yet the plan goes awry as Jupiter’s gravitational spike causes severe earthquakes that damage many of the thrusters, and Earth falls into a collision course with Jupiter. To show what’s at stake, the movie focuses on one family: The father, Liu Peiqiang (played by Jing Wu), is an astronaut on a long-term mission in a space station controlled by a sentient computer reminiscent of HAL 9000 of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Back on Earth, his father-in-law raised Liu’s rebellious son, Liu Qi (Chuxiao Qu), and his adopted sister, Han Duoduo (Jin Mai Jaho), in the underground city of Beijing. When the catastrophe strikes, the three of them are soon swept up in an ambitious rescue plan to restart a failed thruster and save the world, while Liu Qi reconciles his anger over his father’s abandonment.

The visuals of the post-apocalyptic world with a looming Jupiter overhead is grandiose and stunning, a sign of how far Chinese filmmaking has come. Unlike Wolf Warrior 2, Wandering Earth cuts back on the blatant nationalism and instead pictures the world working together to fight a common threat. The movie’s theme of sacrificing for family and returning home also resonated with viewers since the movie came out during the Chinese New Year festival (a time when Chinese people return to their hometown to visit relatives), noted the China news website Radii. “In our culture, we can never part with our love of the homeland,” said director Frant Gwo in a press junket.