[ April 13 ] Thank you to Mindy Belz for this painful but necessary article about Yazidi women and girls who escaped from ISIS. They bear God’s image and deserve more than a clinically detached geopolitical analysis. Belz brought a human face to this story. —Brendan Bossard on wng.org

This was heart-wrenching. Thank you for covering such atrocities. May those living through such awful things come to know the true God of love. —Albert Browne on wng.org

[ April 13 ] This riveting movie is a must-see in these times when wrong has become right. Sadly, due to its unjustified R rating, when I went there were no teens in the audience—the very people who need most to see it. —Karen Davis / Exton, Pa.

This movie moved me deeply, and I am grateful for Abby Johnson’s courage and brokenness. May God heal the pain in her life and use her for His glory. —Geoff Clement on wng.org

I was disappointed in this review. If I had not seen the film before reading it, I might not have gone. Everyone, especially young women and men, needs to see what a real abortion looks like. —Jane Reeves / Weiser, Idaho

Those involved in abortion know the truth but choose to believe a lie to justify this barbaric act. Maybe, like Johnson, it might help them to watch an actual abortion, since an ultrasound image is apparently not enough. —Fran Ortiz on Facebook

[ April 13 ] Regarding the drag queen Annie “Christ” who reads children’s stories in a public library, this is so offensive and inappropriate. What are parents thinking? Is this how library funds should be used? —Todd Taylor / Eastvale, Calif.

This madness is not offered to us on a take-it-or-leave-it basis. Instead, it is being shoved down our throats. No doubt our civilization will eventually choke to death on it. —John Cogan on wng.org

[ April 13 ] People should read the history of the French Revolution. We might not be executing people in the streets yet, but you can lose your job if the social justice warriors deem you guilty on social media. These are really scary times. —Jack Hoekstra / Columbia, S.C.

Social justice warriors realize they must destroy the study of the classics because they provide the tools to question and threaten the credibility of their movement. In their minds, reason must serve ideological passions. —Sven Trenholm on wng.org

[ April 13 ] Why do some think that the government can spend our money more effectively than we can? There is no greater waste of resources, and I don’t trust the politicians in Washington. They simply promise free stuff to the masses to get reelected. —Randy Kennedy on Facebook

Democrats always promise to “tax the rich” and never do. They had control of the House and Senate under Obama, and there was no taxing of the ultra-rich. It’s always the middle class that takes the hit. —Kristi Michele on Facebook

[ April 13 ] The doctrine of creation matters. Before I get out of bed in the morning, all I’m thinking is, “God created everything, God controls everything, God owns everything.” —Paul Matlock / Pagosa Springs, Colo.

The universe could never produce a building or a piece of art on its own. Why are we surprised that Genesis fits badly with scientific theory? There is a Builder, an Artist, behind creation. —Steve Ferrier / Corvallis, Ore.

[ April 13 ] Thanks for Andrée Seu Peterson’s insightful columns on abortion. Praise God for pregnancy centers across the country that, with the Lord’s guidance, change hearts one-to-one. —Carole M. Walters / Easley, S.C.

Several pieces in this issue remind us that the only truth is God’s truth. Socialists falsely claim there is plenty of money to fund their utopian schemes. Peterson shows how the pro-abortion side consistently evades truth, and Joel Belz reminds us in “Maker and shaker” that God created everything. Thanks for another great issue! —Don Stuart / Nashville, Ind.

[ April 13 ] I am so relieved after reading this review. I was worried the new Dumbo might identify as a bird and so be allowed access to every bird bath in America. —Parker Thomson on Facebook

[ April 13 ] Honestly, I was inclined to side with the neighbors who objected to the Chabad gathering—until I saw how much land there is between homes and realized that the neighborhood also has a nursing home and other multiuse buildings on the same street. —Rebecca Rabon on Facebook

[ April 13 ] The consequences of Jesus’ story are far, far beyond what humans could imagine. Because of His sacrifice and resurrection, I, once a toxic rebel, am fully pardoned and will one day inherit true inner goodness in a new, everlasting body. Moreover, I will live near the magnificent beauty that emanates from God’s eternal and infinite person. I cannot imagine a better story. —William Moore on wng.org

[ April 13 ] Syria’s instability and the encroachment of Russia and Iran are all the more reason to assert Israel’s territorial sovereignty over the Golan Heights. If Syrian, Russian, or Iranian-backed forces were to occupy the Golan Heights, with sophisticated weapons systems they could dominate northern Israel. —Paul Jaedicke on wng.org

[ April 13 ] Marvin Olasky’s interview with George Friedman gave me such insights. Also, Olasky’s book reviews are so helpful, and his column is always food for thought. As a longtime subscriber, I don’t know what I would do without WORLD. Thank you. —Lou Prontnicki / Maple Glen, Pa.

Corrections

President Bill Clinton approved the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy in 1993 (“A league of their own,” May 11, p. 46).

President Jimmy Carter signed the Refugee Act into law in 1980 (“Left behind,” April 13, p. 56).

More letters, emails, and comments we didn’t have space for in the print edition:

[ April 13 ] After being away far too long, a recent Christmas gift brought me back, and am I ever glad! I had forgotten how incisive Andrée Seu Peterson is. Indeed, we have “been had.” —John Morrison / Winchester, Va.

[ April 13 ] At a recent Bible study, the other ladies (all much younger) affirmed the gospel of faith in Christ, but I was the only one who held to a literal interpretation of the creation account. I later brought some articles by creation researchers, but they said they would not let go of evolution. I was baffled. Too many have bought into the world’s “science.” —Molli Hamby on Facebook​

[ April 13 ] Our country is already $20 trillion in debt, money we’ve borrowed from other countries to keep ours running. I say we vote for people who will balance the budget and start living within it, and then we can talk about taking care of all of our citizens. —Ann Willams on wng.org

[ March 30 ] I grew up lost in the United Methodist Church and did not even know it. If Biblical loyalists have to start a new group to avoid future compromises over issues such as homosexual clergy, they would not be the first. —Fred Kerr / West Columbia, S.C.

[ March 30 ] I appreciate your news coverage but was disappointed with the language and descriptions in this article. They were more detailed than necessary to report the story. —Lori Bracchi / Yakima, Wash.

This was an excellent article and I am glad that justice prevailed for Keith Barry. The lesson, however, is that men can best protect themselves against false accusations by not putting themselves in situations where they can be accused. —Jim Richardson / Oro Valley, Ariz.