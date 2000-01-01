Human Race

Increased

According to a recent study, teen suicides spiked after the debut of a TV show that glorifies a teen suicide. Netflix’s series 13 Reasons Why came out in March of 2017. Researchers funded by the National Institutes of Health studied five years of suicide trends and found a 28.9 percent increase in suicide deaths among Americans ages 10-17 in the month after the debut of the show and 195 more youth suicides than expected in the nine months after the debut. Netflix is preparing to release Season 3 of the show. In a statement, the network said it would look at the research but also pointed to a study showing positive effects on young adults who watched the show.