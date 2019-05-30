Faithful evocations

What’s strange is the music. As Zorn himself writes in the liner notes, “In evoking the dark, macabre worlds that Poe brought to life, … the organ sonics here moved towards a supernatural language of moaning clusters, microtonal tunings and spooky glissandi effects”—specifically, those best suited to the stories that lend their titles to the album’s two improvised and unedited 30-minute pieces: “The Masque of the Red Death” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.” Masterpieces of Gothic horror, they evoke moods especially suited to a pipe-organ rendering.

Perhaps the best way to evaluate the effectiveness of Zorn’s efforts is to listen to them in tandem with the masterly readings of the stories in question by Basil Rathbone (readings available on the internet). That they go together uncannily well should dispel any doubts about Zorn’s fidelity to his source.

More than 40 years ago, that same source inspired Tales of Mystery and Imagination, the first of many concept albums by the Alan Parsons Project. Now, shorn of his “Project” but still faithful to its collective music-making approach, Parsons is back with The Secret (Frontiers), his first new music in 15 years.