Celestial strings

The most celestial of the four—in that it begins with a Bach partita and in that Bach dedicated his compositions to the glory of God—is Helene Schütz’s Saitenwechsel: Works for Solo Harp (Haenssler Classic). Composed for keyboard, the Partita No. 1 in B-flat as arranged, performed, and soft-miked by Schütz glistens corona-like as if through a mist gradually dispersing in the wake of the piece’s occasionally brisk pace.

She devotes the subsequent 36 minutes to pieces by Scarlatti, Debussy, Rameau, and Liszt, inter-sequencing them for maximum contrast. She saves the most familiar of these, Debussy’s “Claire de lune,” for last, essentially turning it into an encore. Given the quality of the performances that have gone before, it’s a treat for which the audience will want to stick around.