Baby heartbeats in New York

The event culminated with a big projection of a live 3D ultrasound (a technical feat!) of pro-life activist Abby Johnson’s 36-week, in utero baby boy. A hush came over the crowd in Times Square, and a nurse narrated—“Oh, a yawn!” Then the technicians broadcast the baby boy’s heartbeat over a momentarily quiet Times Square. The thud reverberated.
Worth your time:
Photos in the exact same spots, 68 years apart, show different fashions on the streets of New York.
This week I learned:
The Daily News reports that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce his run for president this week, surprising not very many people after his trips to Iowa. But nearly 80 percent of New Yorkers don’t think he should run, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. Quinnipiac’s analyst called it “a rare moment of unity among New Yorkers.”
A court case you might not know about:
A very strange family court decision—highlighted this week by Eugene Volokh—came down in favor of a Catholic father who admitted to adultery in his divorce but wanted sole custody of his 11-year-old son who has avoided contact with him. The judge urged the wife and child to forgive the man, lecturing them that they were misinterpreting the Bible.
“John and Mother shun Father ‘in the name of religion’ both stating that they have forgiven Father, but that forgiveness does not require reconciliation,” Judge Mary Carney wrote. “Theologically, this may be accurate but in the instant case John and Mother’s religious reasoning is incongruent with Scripture. True evidence of genuine forgiveness is personal freedom from a vindictive or vengeful response (Romans 12:17-21), but not always an automatic restoration of relationship.”
The judge goes on to quote more Scripture in her decision, calling for the mother and son to reconcile with the father. Volokh calls the decision a clear violation of the Establishment Clause, and if you read the full decision, the judge’s spiritual lecturing of the mother seems wildly inappropriate.
Culture I am consuming:
How to Think by Alan Jacobs.
