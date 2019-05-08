Baby heartbeats in New York

A New York moment:

On Saturday several national pro-life groups descended on Times Square for a rally that drew thousands of people, the first high-profile rally against abortion in the city in recent memory. The national groups decided to host the rally in the aftermath of the state’s legalization of late-term abortion earlier this year. But these groups were markedly absent from efforts to lobby against the law in the state Legislature ahead of time. Local pro-life organizations—a handful of people with little outside help—did all the grinding work trying to prevent the law’s passage for a dozen years in Albany.

Nevertheless the national groups (Focus on the Family, March for Life, Susan B. Anthony List, Americans United for Life), unlike these smaller groups, had the money to host a major Times Square event.

The event was able to engage many New Yorkers who had never done any public activism on the abortion issue before, especially from the local evangelical community. (Locally, Catholics have been more politically organized and engaged on this issue). The crowd of thousands that packed into a big pedestrian island and spilled onto sidewalks across the street was ethnically diverse—Asian, African American, Hispanic. Many I interviewed in the crowd were from Times Square Church, a large evangelical church in the city, or from churches in Harlem.

Fayon Harris, a young African American volunteer from Times Square Church, said Saturday’s rally was the first pro-life event she’d gone to, but she added that her church had prayed about the abortion law in small group meetings this year.

“God is the one who changes hearts,” she said.

Agnes Hui, a Catholic from Prospect Park South, Brooklyn, said she had never participated in a pro-life rally either. Now she wants to get involved in going up to Albany, she said. As someone of retirement age, she’s become concerned lawmakers will legalize assisted suicide after having passed the abortion law.

“We are the next victim,” she said. The Legislature has been closely debating legalizing assisted suicide.

Cops formed a blockade around the rally for managing the crowds and drawing a boundary from a small group of counterprotestors, many dressed in Handmaid’s Tale red robes, who chanted obscenities and shouted “Shame!” (And, bizarrely, one topless woman streaked across the crowds with a rainbow flag while wearing “LGBT for Trump” gear.) But the counterprotestors scattered partway into the rally without much fanfare.