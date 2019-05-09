A bony business

For at least the fourth time in two decades, evolutionary researchers have found fossils they say represent a new species of human. But intelligent design experts and young-earth creationists agree that, once again, the find represents just one more ape.

The Homo luzonensis fossils, named after the Philippine island of Luzon on which the researchers found them, consist of seven teeth, two finger bones, three foot bones, and a thigh fragment. Researchers believe the fossils came from two adults and one juvenile. In their study, published April 10 in Nature, scientists dated the fossils to be about 50,000 years old.

Günter Bechly, a paleontologist with the Discovery Institute, an intelligent design organization, believes the fossils most closely resemble the apelike Australopithecus and present a “frustrating mess” for evolutionists. They appeared at the wrong place, at the wrong time, he wrote on the institute’s blog. Scientists can offer no explanation for how such primitive “hominins” found their way to the Philippines, or how (according to evolutionary theory) they could have existed at the same time period as modern humans.

“So much for the popular evolutionist myth that there are no out-of-place fossils thwarting Darwinian expectations,” Bechly wrote.

Gabriela Haynes, a paleontologist with the young-earth creation organization Answers in Genesis, noted scientists cannot prove the fossils represent any sort of new species without skull specimens or DNA evidence, none of which the scientists found. Evolutionists will always interpret their discoveries through the lens of the evolutionary worldview, she said on the organization’s April 15 podcast. But take that lens away, and all that remains is “curved finger and toe bones which clearly point toward an ape.”