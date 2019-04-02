Surviving the flood

At 2 a.m. on a Friday—hours after Cyclone Idai struck—Robert Koehn and his wife, Karis, bailed water by the bucketful from their home in Lamego, 51 miles inland from the central port city of Beira in Mozambique.

The American missionary couple with the Africa Inland Mission lived in the village for more than 18 years. They witnessed past storms and had shuttered their windows in advance.

“We really had no idea how strong it was going to be.”

In the coming days, the Koehns’ home became a focal point for assistance in the village. Robert helped transport a pregnant woman to a hospital, and—as floodwaters stubbornly refused to subside—housed some 300 villagers in every available space in his home.

He also helped to create a makeshift crossing over a flooded area that allowed possibly dozens of stranded people to pass for about 48 hours. “I don’t know that I pulled one single person out of the water,” he said. “I just made a path so that they could get out.”

The community’s experience echoes other narratives of the struggle for survival and courageous assistance that emerged from one of the worst weather-related disasters to hit the region in recent history.

The storm that hit land on the night of March 14 first struck Beira. It destroyed 90 percent of the city, home to about 500,000 people. Packing 105 mph winds, the cyclone persisted for days, overflowing rivers and submerging entire villages and cities.

By March 20, 836 square miles of Mozambique were covered in water as the storm created vast inland oceans. It continued on to eastern Zimbabwe and to the southern part of Malawi.