Sin in the city

Fifth in a series on cities

An audacious article on the website WalletHub.com has theological and statistical problems, but it could be a good dinner discussion starter. The article by Adam McCann, headlined as 2019’s “Most Sinful Cities in America,” compared how more than 180 U.S. cities ranked according to one reading of the medieval list of seven deadly sins, including lust, greed, and vanity.

Las Vegas lived up to its reputation, winning first place overall—but specific sins like lust, greed, and vanity characterized other urban centers. For example, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, and New Orleans purportedly outdo other American cities when it comes to gluttony and drunkenness.

New Orleans prides itself on its bacchanals, but the other cities don’t have reputations for wild parties. To compile its list, WalletHub looked for signs that a city’s people abused food, alcohol, and drugs. How much of the population is obese? How many drunk drivers killed people? How many prescriptions for opioids do doctors write?