Quick Takes

By the thousands

For Nick West, moving houses means downsizing. And that means trimming down his collection of historic beer cans. The Englishman from North Somerset has spent more than 40 years collecting 9,300 cans of beer beginning when he was 16. “I wasn’t old enough to buy them myself, but luckily my parents humored me and would buy me a can or two,” he told the BBC. In preparation for his upcoming move, West has been selling thousands of old cans, including some dating back to 1936, to collectors. He also donated nearly 2,000 to a local museum. In his new home, West estimates he can keep about 1,500 of his favorites.