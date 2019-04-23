Out of the depths

John’s plunge into the depths brings to the surface several strained relationships. Joyce can’t stand the hip haircut or habiliment of the new pastor (Topher Grace). John, who is adopted, sasses his parents, while school bullies harass him because of his Guatemalan heritage. The specter of brain damage prods some close to John to consider ending extraordinary medical efforts for him. And a first responder, who hears a voice tell him where to find John under the water, begins to reconsider his atheism. To the filmmakers’ credit (for realism), not everyone in the movie experiences a breakthrough in the wake of John’s miracle. (The PG-rated film also contains a few expletives.)
A mother loved tenaciously, a medical team valued one life, and a community prayed fervently, but why did God save John? Spoiler alert: We won’t know until we all experience our breakthrough from death to eternal life.