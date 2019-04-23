Out of the depths

“Why do you think God chooses to save some and not others?” It’s an honest question, but not one a Christian middle-school teacher, even if recently widowed, should throw in the face of a boy who miraculously revived after falling into an icy lake and having no pulse for an hour. This candid confrontation is one of many elements that make the new film Breakthrough—dare I say it?—a breakthrough for the faith-film genre.

The true story of 14-year-old John Smith (played by Marcel Ruiz) was widely reported, so his doctor’s summary of the 2015 event (and the film’s plot) won’t spoil much: “Patient died. Mother prayed. Patient came back to life.” What does spoil many Christian films, such as hyperbolic spirituality, Breakthrough avoids. Well, mostly: A crowd sings by candlelight and a too-cool praise band rocks a Sunday morning service. (C’mon! Phil Wickham and Lecrae co-leading worship?) But it’s not just the lack of usual negatives that gives Breakthrough its appeal. In addition, the acting is solid. Chrissy Metz (NBC’s This Is Us) shines in her big-screen debut, giving a genuinely moving performance as John’s mother Joyce.