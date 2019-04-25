Obeying the clarion call

It was a wet Tuesday morning last year when I arrived in Nigeria’s southern Rivers state, towing a suitcase packed with white T-shirts and shorts, white rubber tennis shoes, and a fanny pack.

Those articles were the basic uniform requirements at the military-style camp where I planned to stay for the next three weeks. The place brought back memories of boarding school: The fenced compound included single-story buildings, a vast field, and freshly cut grass. The hostel where I was to sleep contained 34 metal bunk beds, each with provisions for a mosquito net.

For me and about 2,800 other university graduates at the camp, attendance was not optional—it was part of a one-year service requirement for all Nigerian college graduates, a program known as the National Youth Service Corps.

The NYSC program began in 1973—three years after the Nigerian civil war ended—with the goal of rebuilding and reconciling the war-torn country. To kick off their year of service, prospective corps members must attend one of the paramilitary camps scattered throughout the country. Critics have called for an end to the program, but the service corps may still fulfill a worthwhile goal, as my own camp experience suggests.

The camp I attended operated on a tight schedule. At about 5:20 each morning, officials blew a bugle and sounded whistles to hustle out the “corpers,” as they referred to us. We jogged to the field in our white shirts and shorts with little flashlights lighting the way. In the background, soldiers yelled, “Double up!” and “If you’re walking, you’re wrong!”

We got in line according to our designated platoons and started the mornings with Christian and Muslim prayers. Next came the national anthem, announcements, and parade activities for the day.

The rules included prompt obedience and punctuality. One morning, my hostel block was slow in coming out for the morning parade as the soldiers blew their whistles. We found an army official waiting for us at our hostel’s entrance. He asked us to kneel on the concrete, then issued a stern warning before releasing us to join the other corps members jogging to the field.

One line of the NYSC anthem goes, “Under the sun or in the rain / With dedication and selflessness.”

That statement applied to us on an almost daily basis. Some mornings, clouds darkened and rain drizzled down while we stood in line. I appreciated my uncomfortable rubber shoes only for their easy-to-clean feature after the daily run through muddy grounds.

Less-tedious camp activities might include a carnival, pageants, or a bonfire night. Corps members could also attend training sessions on tailoring and baking, among other skills.

NYSC came after the country’s civil war that pitted the eastern Igbo ethnic group against government security forces. The ethnic group complained of marginalization and demanded to secede from Nigeria. The youth service program emerged as one attempt to reconcile the country, where about 250 ethnic groups coexist.