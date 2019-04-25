[ March 30 ] Senior Chief Keith Barry endured a great deal while serving his country honorably, and then the Navy turned on him for political reasons. His sin cost him so much more than he imagined. I hope he finds his footing, and even more that he finds Christ in the process. —Larry Panella on wng.org

I am disappointed. I agree about the injustice of hopping on the #MeToo bandwagon. However, Barry is not a man to uphold. He served his country nobly, but his interactions with his accuser represent the worst of the hook-up culture. —Catherine Olson / Middleton, Wis.

It is high time people realized that not every man accused of sexual crimes is guilty. The mantra that every woman must be believed elevates a woman’s word over a man’s word. Some women, like some men, lie. —Nathan Zoschke / Thomas, Okla.

Barry may not have been technically guilty of rape, but he had only himself to blame for leaving himself vulnerable to such an accusation. —Esther Glotfelty / Oakland, Md.

Whatever happens to false accusers? We need to start holding them accountable for muddying the waters for true victims, and for destroying the lives of innocent people. —Nelina England on Facebook

Although Barry’s treatment was unjust, you should not have featured him on your cover. I would like to think that your magazine is safe to leave around the house for younger family members to read. —Don Leick on wng.org

This is an excellent topic, and we appreciated much of the article. However, we disagree strongly with how you used the former Navy SEAL, and your writer provided unnecessary sexual detail about their relationship. —David Bunn / Salinas, Calif.

Thank you to Lynn Vincent for a superb and evenhanded article. Articles criticizing only the #MeToo movement infuriate me because they seem to forget the abuse many women suffer. This one had me sympathizing with victims on both sides. —Anne Rowland on wng.org

[ March 30 ] Please do not lump energy healing, essential oils, and even crystals in with tarot cards and mediums. Some people who use natural healing tools are seeking the occult, but others recognize that God provided these things. —Linda Lewis / Florissant, Colo.

My father, who was involved in the mineral business, used crystals to teach the wonders of God’s creation. At gem shows people would ask about their energy fields and become angry when he instead pointed to the Lord as healer. These ideas have no place among God’s followers. —Danielle Olander / Lowell, Mich.

As part of the one-third of evangelicals who believe in psychics, I’m shocked that two-thirds do not. Paul warns us “against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” Psychics are very real, and the occult is nothing to be trivialized. —D. Anderson / Bemus Point, N.Y.

[ March 30 ] I agree with Andrée Seu Peterson’s premise, but I’d go further. Our country crossed the Rubicon with Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton back in 1973. —Mario Branciforte on wng.org

How tragic, selfish, and terrible is this blatant disregard for God-given life. God forgive us and save us from ourselves. —Randy Gasser / Livonia, Mich.

[ March 30 ] I applaud the United Methodist Church, and especially those delegates from Africa, for upholding clear Scriptural teaching about sexual immorality and homosexuality. There are some gray areas in the Bible, but this is not one of them. —Jim Richardson / Oro Valley, Ariz.

The church should love and offer grace to people struggling with same-sex attraction, but I am frustrated with the exegetical pretzels some people use to obscure the clear teaching of Scripture. —Andy Smith on Facebook

[ March 30 ] The response of Derek Thomas, whose commentary on Acts was recalled, indicates a contrite heart. And the fact that Sinclair Ferguson, whose material he used, is “fiercely supportive” of him suggests the plagiarism was not intentional. —Gayle Colby / Fall River Mills, Calif.

[ March 30 ] I thought Captain Marvel was delightful. It was more about the beauty of humanity than female empowerment. When she’s finally free and overpowering everyone, it was exhilarating. —Matt Milligan on wng.org

[ March 30 ] Once again Janie B. Cheaney put a trend into perspective. Her last paragraph was filled with what seemed like a desperate hope. I recognize that desperation in myself. This is a mournful time, but our hope is in our sovereign God. —Dave McLane / Edwardsville, Ill.

[ March 30 ] Once you allow the possibility that reality is a simulation, you cannot prove anything, including whether your friend across the coffee table exists or that killing him has any moral significance. The idea must be rejected because it destroys the value of thought itself. It is impossible to disprove, but essential to reject. —Aren Heinze on wng.org

[ March 30 ] Homeschooling my kids has opened my eyes to worldview issues. These ideas—naturalism, pluralism, and the rejection of sin—are dead ends that will leave people searching for truth. —Christy Davis Nordstrom on Facebook

[ March 30 ] Learning what makes dangerous viruses contagious will help scientists deal with the next pandemic. We can’t stop China or Russia from doing this sort of research, so doing it ourselves can help protect us from bioterrorism. —Pauline Marie Ferrill on Facebook

[ March 30 ] What an encouraging interview for young Christians considering a career in science. I entered the field of environmental science in the 1970s, and my faith in God was formed while studying the Bible and looking at creation’s amazing design through an electron microscope. Those were days of awe. —Dianne (Geiger) Brooke / Superior, Wis.

More letters, emails, and comments we didn’t have space for in the print edition:

[ March 30 ] We don’t want innocent people suffering for a crime they didn’t commit, but Barry is hardly innocent. He is bitter with the Navy, but his own foolish sin put him in this predicament. —Tom Farr / Pelham, Ala.

[ March 30 ] It is interesting how things have changed over the years such that American denominations are being schooled by churches in Africa and Asia. —Mark Parmenter on Facebook

[ March 30 ] We recently returned from a mission trip to rural Cambodia and read your article with great interest. We observed growing churches with young and vibrant Christians, and were free to share our faith. Regarding Chinese investments in Sihanoukville, we observed the same thing happening in Poipet. We need to pray for Cambodia. —Laurel Jacobsen / Kingsburg, Calif.

[ March 30 ] It seems there are many Rubicons and America crosses each one, from same-sex marriage to hatred of Christ. Is there a Rubicon too wide for this country to cross? —Clarke Macintosh on wng.org

[ March 16 ] I was glad Janie B. Cheaney acknowledged that mental illness is a physical ailment, and that we should not prevent people from taking medications if needed. I was born with the brain disease of schizophrenia, and I am very thankful for medications that relieve my symptoms and enable me to live a productive life. I look forward to the New Earth, where we will have perfect bodies without disease. —James Kral / Concord, Calif.