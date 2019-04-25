A league of their own

IT’S NOT THE FIRST TIME Ivy League students have felt set adrift by their college administrations.

This spring marks the 50th anniversary of student protests that led to Ivy League universities purging ROTC programs from their campuses.

In April 1969, Harvard University students staged a takeover of the school’s prominent University Hall. The students were protesting the Vietnam War—and the presence of ROTC military programs on campus. Police suspected that arsonists were later responsible for burning a Marine Corps classroom.

The Harvard administration blinked.

It eventually purged from campus the military program that had begun at Harvard in 1916 and that had once boasted 1,000 participants. Other Ivy League schools followed suit, including Yale. Students could still be ROTC cadets, but they had to travel to other colleges to take ROTC courses.

The anti-war sentiment continued for the next 15 years, but the animus shifted in 1991: That’s when Democratic President Bill Clinton approved the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy that banned open homosexuals from serving in the military.

In an echo of the current dilemma, Harvard refused to pay more than $150,000 in annual funds to MIT for its students to take ROTC courses on campus. (Meanwhile, the school was accepting funds from the military for scholarships that covered the cost of tuition for cadets.)

But the defunding didn’t kill the ROTC program.

‘The last thing you should do, if you’re a law student, is refuse to hear someone whose arguments you can’t stand, particularly someone who has successfully litigated against your own view.’ —Andrew Koppelman

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Paul E. Mawn, chairman of Advocates for Harvard ROTC, says a small group of anonymous alumni, including some veterans, banded together to cover the high costs for nearly two decades. He thinks some donors diverted donations they might have sent to Harvard to paying the costs for students to remain in ROTC.

And the students didn’t give up either.

Remaining an ROTC cadet meant Harvard students rose early to make a long trek to MIT to take courses. At the time, some said they had to miss Harvard courses to make it to ROTC classes. Cadets from Yale had to drive an hour and a half to the University of Connecticut.

Their numbers sharply dwindled, but the cadets in the program persevered, and by 2008 presidential candidate Barack Obama was among those calling on colleges to lift the effective ban. During the same year, Harvard allowed the Army to land Black Hawk helicopters on the campus to transport cadets to weekend training.

After Obama repealed the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy in 2010, the Ivy League schools slowly started restoring offices and other facets of the program to campus. Mawn, the retired Navy captain, said he’s glad to see Harvard’s efforts toward building up the program again. But he also laments what his alma mater lost when ROTC students went elsewhere: “They lost good leaders.”

THE ROTC DILEMMA isn’t a one-to-one comparison with the current situation at Yale, but it’s possible even an Ivy League school with highly competitive admissions standards could lose good leaders if conservative students feel alienated and look for other options.

And Samuel Adkisson, a 2018 Yale Law School graduate, suggested in a USA Today op-ed that “donors should withhold funding from institutions that fail to respect religious and intellectual diversity.” Adkisson, a former president of the Yale Federalist Society, also noted: “What happens at our nation’s elite law schools rarely stays there.”

At the Federalist Society reception for accepted Yale students last month, Haviland says he told students that Yale even now presents tremendous opportunities, and he’s been pleased with many of his professors.

But he’s also mindful of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s warning after the high court’s decision that opened the door for gay marriage in 2015. Alito wrote the day would come when those who hold to traditional beliefs “will be able to whisper their thoughts in the recesses of their homes, but if they repeat those views in public, they will risk being labeled as bigots.”

“As far as I’m concerned,” said Haviland, “that position has been borne out.”