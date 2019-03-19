Words with jazz

Ken Nordine, the possessor of one of the greatest speaking voices ever committed to tape, died in February. He was 98.

Nordine first went public in the late 1950s and early 1960s with a series of spoken-word recordings for Dot Records. The titles of three of them—Word Jazz, Son of Word Jazz, and Word Jazz Vol. II—minted the catchphrase with which he would henceforth be identified.

The records capitalized on the beatnik-era fad of reciting or improvising poetry atop small-combo jazz while establishing Nordine as a master of trenchant drollery. One early track in particular, “The Vidiot,” is as relevant now in the age of smartphone addiction as it was in the early days of television.

Nordine later branched out into advertisements and became a voice-over star. But it was his Word Jazz Radio shows, with their memorable tagline “Stare with your ears,” that provided his sonorous voice, his skillfully calibrated delivery, and his surreally inclined imagination with their most hospitable settings.

Initially recorded for Chicago’s National Public Radio affiliate WBEZ and later for NPR itself, the shows’ 30-minute formats gave Nordine the freedom to combine isolated bits into uninterrupted streams of consciousness and otherwise tweak his trademark ’50s formula.

His most notable innovation was the “underdubbing” of secondary voices. These allowed him to engage in dialogues with himself that sounded like late-night phone conversations between friends whose shared obsessions included numbers, colors, Shakespeare, Blake, A.E. Housman, Edwin Arlington Robinson, and the humorously absurd. Sometimes “they” even broke into song.

This approach ended up informing his albums as well. His final release, 2001’s A Transparent Mask, includes a meditation on the Fibonacci sequence and concludes with a quietly sung performance of an original Nordine love ballad called “What’s There to Do?”