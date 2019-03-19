Words with jazz

And, his aversion to “vidiots” notwithstanding, he eventually tried his hand at video. For his hourlong film Agenbite of Inwit and the expanded version that he released on DVD as The Eye Is Never Filled, he supplied trippy, computer-generated visuals to what amounted to a kind of Word Jazz Radio’s greatest hits.
But it’s his voice that will live on. “There should be,” he mused at the outset of his debut LP, “a set of setting-up exercises for the imagination, a way to strengthen that muscle in the mind that lets us dream while we’re awake.”
Thanks to his vast recorded legacy, there is.
Exploring, stretching, blurring
The Young Americans label has just reintroduced into circulation the works of another audio pioneer, the late British electronics wiz and BBC Radiophonic Workshop founder Daphne Oram.
Available both digitally and on four clear-vinyl LPs, Oramics compiles 44 tracks Oram recorded in her home studio from 1958 to 1977, tracks that find her exploring, stretching, and blurring the boundaries between solemnity and fun, technology and art.