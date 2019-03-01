 Skip to main content

Law

‘It’s a free country’

Law

'It's a free country'

Was a pastor engaging in free speech or criminal trespass at the Mall of America?

by Sharon Dierberger
March 01, 2019

The Mall of America, in Bloomington, Minn., bills itself as a premier tourist destination for 40 million people annually from around the world. One visitor on Aug. 25 found himself with more than shopping on his mind, and next month he is scheduled to be on trial.

Ramin Parsa, a pastor from Redemptive Love Church in Los Angeles, was strolling the huge mall with a Minneapolis church elder, Enrique Flores, and Flores’ 14-year-old son. Parsa says two Somali women approached the threesome at 8:30 p.m., struck up a conversation, and asked if Parsa was a Muslim. When he said he used to be but was now a Christian, the women asked him to explain.

Parsa, 33, began to tell his story of converting to Christianity in Iran, being stabbed by a Muslim, escaping to Turkey, and in 2008 gaining admission to the United States as a Christian refugee. He is now a U.S. citizen. Parsa and Flores both say the women were eager to talk, but a third woman overheard the conversation and asked Parsa to shut up. When he replied that he was just answering questions, the third woman started shouting that he was harassing them and left to find a security guard.

The security guard arrived and told Parsa he couldn’t solicit at the mall. Parsa said he was merely answering questions during a private conversation. The guard walked away. Parsa and his friends went to a nearby Starbucks. When they left the coffee shop, three security guards stopped them. According to the police report, mall security asked a family at Starbucks what Parsa had been talking about with them, and the family members said: religion.

The security guards told Parsa the mall is private property and he had to leave. Parsa said he had a right to be there. The guards said Parsa remarked, “It’s a free country,” and threatened to sue the mall. Two more guards arrived.

The Mall of America, in Bloomington, Minn. (Jim Mone/AP)

Flores says “the guards bullied us and tried to intimidate us. They had a lack of training and social skills.” He watched them force Parsa’s hands behind his back and handcuff him. Two guards escorted Flores and his son out of the mall, and other guards brought Parsa to a basement holding area. Parsa says they kept him tied to a chair for more than three hours, not allowing him food, drink, or a phone. Police arrived to arrest him and charge him with criminal trespass. He bailed himself out around 2 a.m.

Anthony Bushnell, Parsa’s attorney, says mall security guards singled out Parsa for discussing religion: Such discrimination violates public accommodation laws and the First Amendment. Parsa was not preaching or evangelizing, Bushnell says, but had come to enjoy the mall. Other mall visitors engaged him in friendly conversation about his origins and religion, and someone took offense to his explaining he was no longer a Muslim but a Christian.

But Mike Hartley, the deputy chief of Bloomington police, says, “Parsa was approaching people to talk about his religion, forcing dialogue, and those people complained.” Hartley says Parsa did not heed the warnings to stop, and was told to leave the mall, which he refused to do. Hartley says this incident is no different than if Parsa were preaching on a megaphone in this private venue.

At the pretrial hearing in December, the city of Bloomington and the Mall of America did not drop the charge against Parsa. He is scheduled to have a trial by jury on April 29.

—Sharon Dierberger is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute’s mid-career course