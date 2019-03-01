‘It’s a free country’

Flores says “the guards bullied us and tried to intimidate us. They had a lack of training and social skills.” He watched them force Parsa’s hands behind his back and handcuff him. Two guards escorted Flores and his son out of the mall, and other guards brought Parsa to a basement holding area. Parsa says they kept him tied to a chair for more than three hours, not allowing him food, drink, or a phone. Police arrived to arrest him and charge him with criminal trespass. He bailed himself out around 2 a.m.
Anthony Bushnell, Parsa’s attorney, says mall security guards singled out Parsa for discussing religion: Such discrimination violates public accommodation laws and the First Amendment. Parsa was not preaching or evangelizing, Bushnell says, but had come to enjoy the mall. Other mall visitors engaged him in friendly conversation about his origins and religion, and someone took offense to his explaining he was no longer a Muslim but a Christian.
But Mike Hartley, the deputy chief of Bloomington police, says, “Parsa was approaching people to talk about his religion, forcing dialogue, and those people complained.” Hartley says Parsa did not heed the warnings to stop, and was told to leave the mall, which he refused to do. Hartley says this incident is no different than if Parsa were preaching on a megaphone in this private venue.
At the pretrial hearing in December, the city of Bloomington and the Mall of America did not drop the charge against Parsa. He is scheduled to have a trial by jury on April 29.
—Sharon Dierberger is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute’s mid-career course