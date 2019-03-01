The Mall of America, in Bloomington, Minn., bills itself as a premier tourist destination for 40 million people annually from around the world. One visitor on Aug. 25 found himself with more than shopping on his mind, and next month he is scheduled to be on trial.

Ramin Parsa, a pastor from Redemptive Love Church in Los Angeles, was strolling the huge mall with a Minneapolis church elder, Enrique Flores, and Flores’ 14-year-old son. Parsa says two Somali women approached the threesome at 8:30 p.m., struck up a conversation, and asked if Parsa was a Muslim. When he said he used to be but was now a Christian, the women asked him to explain.

Parsa, 33, began to tell his story of converting to Christianity in Iran, being stabbed by a Muslim, escaping to Turkey, and in 2008 gaining admission to the United States as a Christian refugee. He is now a U.S. citizen. Parsa and Flores both say the women were eager to talk, but a third woman overheard the conversation and asked Parsa to shut up. When he replied that he was just answering questions, the third woman started shouting that he was harassing them and left to find a security guard.

The security guard arrived and told Parsa he couldn’t solicit at the mall. Parsa said he was merely answering questions during a private conversation. The guard walked away. Parsa and his friends went to a nearby Starbucks. When they left the coffee shop, three security guards stopped them. According to the police report, mall security asked a family at Starbucks what Parsa had been talking about with them, and the family members said: religion.

The security guards told Parsa the mall is private property and he had to leave. Parsa said he had a right to be there. The guards said Parsa remarked, “It’s a free country,” and threatened to sue the mall. Two more guards arrived.