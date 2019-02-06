Hepatitis hearts

This week I learned:
That Marc Evan Jackson, who plays Shawn on NBC’s The Good Place, was a voice actor on the Adventures in Odyssey radio series. Incredible. He’s also a Calvin College graduate.
A court case you might not know about:
A lawsuit is challenging Pacer fees, which federal courts charge for access to any documents in a case at a whopping 10 cents per page. For a journalist covering a case, or just an interested citizen, that tab adds up very quickly. We at WORLD have paid many dollars in Pacer fees. The lawsuit says the fees are exponentially higher than the cost of transmitting the data, and create a barrier to public information.
Culture I am consuming:
I’m a few years behind, but I finally watched Kenneth Branagh’s Cinderella, which doesn’t break any new Disney ground, but is solid storytelling built on a good cast.
