Authority in question

When Malcolm Yarnell read the Houston Chronicle’s devastating investigation into sexual abuse in Southern Baptist churches in mid-February, he grieved for the survivors and received an unexpected phone call from his mother: “I need to talk to you.”

Yarnell, a professor at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, has also been a Southern Baptist minister for decades. Shortly after his ordination, his mother left the Baptist church and became a Roman Catholic.

In February, she told her son why: When she was 3 years old, she began enduring sexual abuse from a church leader that went on for a decade. Many years later, she struggled when Yarnell entered Baptist ministry.

Yarnell didn’t know this part of his mother’s history when the Chronicle stories appeared online, reporting the abuse of some 700 survivors by a reported 380 Southern Baptist ministers, youth pastors, and volunteers over the last two decades. But Yarnell began speaking out, and he called on Southern Baptist churches to protect the lambs from wolves.

Yarnell’s mother, now in her 70s, called her son to commend him, and she finally revealed her abuse. They both wept: “My mother told me, ‘I know you’ve been following God, even when it hurt me. … And on this I want to encourage you to continue following God—because I know you do follow Him.’”

For leaders in the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), following God means finding a way to protect the millions of people in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination from those who exploit power to abuse the vulnerable.

The endeavor poses a huge question: How does a denomination composed of autonomous churches enforce accountability?

And what are the deeper cultural and spiritual issues local churches must face if they want to end the abuse in their own backyards? That question forms the even longer-term work ahead of Southern Baptist churches, says Yarnell: “You can set up a system, but the culture needs to be reshaped.”

CLICK ON THE Houston Chronicle’s investigation of the SBC, and you’ll find a searchable database of some 220 former employees or volunteers from Southern Baptist churches who have pleaded guilty to or were convicted of sex crimes since 1998.

Rows of mug shots include links to each offender’s record and media reports about the crimes. The investigation reports that at least 35 who had exhibited predatory behavior found work at other Southern Baptist churches.

For a denomination that claims 15 million members, the newspaper’s reported numbers are far fewer than the thousands of Catholic clergymen who perpetrated abuse over the last several decades.

But abuse is often underreported, and Keith Whitfield—a professor at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C.—says the issue for the SBC isn’t primarily about math, but neglect. He says downplaying the problem is dangerous: “Denial creates a safe haven for abusers.”

In the days after the report appeared, many Southern Baptist leaders didn’t downplay the problem. SBC President J.D. Greear—pastor of The Summit Church in Raleigh, N.C.— lamented what he called “pure evil.”

A few days later, Greear outlined 10 steps Southern Baptists should take based on recommendations from the SBC’s sexual abuse presidential advisory group. The steps included investigating churches highlighted in media reports for their handling of sexual abuse, and exploring possibilities for a registry of sex offenders.

Greear named 10 specific churches to examine. Less than a week later, members of the SBC executive committee’s bylaw working group released a statement saying it believed only three of the 10 churches on Greear’s list warranted examination. The move created consternation among some abuse advocates who thought a few days wasn’t long enough to determine the next steps.

In a written statement, Greear said: “While we do not presume the guilt of any [of the churches named], the advisory group and I believe that the public nature of these media accusations warrant a public response.”