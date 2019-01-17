Wars and warrens

Tyranny, violence, heroism, self-sacrifice, and rabbits: Who knew these could blend together so well? Readers of the 1972 novel Watership Down might have anticipated that the latest adaptation, released by Netflix in December, would be much more than a nature story.

Richard Adams’ novel is required reading for many high-school and middle-school students. An animated film of the same name was released in 1978 to some controversy, as some British critics thought the “U” rating it received (deeming it suitable for all viewers) downplayed the movie’s violence.

The computer-animated Netflix reworking is impressive: The closing credits name dozens of “hair and fur” artists who managed to make hundreds of realistic rabbits all look different from one another.

The plot centers on a group of rabbits led by Hazel (voiced by James McAvoy) and his companion Fiver (Nicholas Hoult), who has had disturbing dreams of “something foul and fierce” coming to destroy their home. The group flees after those in power scoff at their warnings. A day later, steam shovels and excavators destroy their burrows and tunnels, and most of the rabbits who remained behind are killed. Fiver’s vision of hills filled with blood has come true.

A series of adventures brings the bedraggled rabbits to their new home, Watership Down. But their peace is short-lived: Neighboring warren Efrafa is ruled by the tyrannical despot Woundwort (Ben Kingsley), and he is determined to wipe out these new settlers.

Woundwort’s rule by intimidation and brute force contrasts with Hazel’s gentle, sacrificial leadership. In an epic final battle, his band of brave, cunning rabbits must defend themselves against Woundwort’s army of invaders.

The PG-rated series is too frightening, violent, and dark for younger children, and parents might want to discuss the pagan spirituality of the rabbits, who speak of the sun as the creator and of death as “the black rabbit.” But overall, Netflix’s Watership Down is an enjoyable adventure that might cause you to imagine another world the next time you see a rabbit in your garden.