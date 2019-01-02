The year in preview

As 2019 began, the 110 newly elected members of Congress arrived in Washington, D.C., to less of a fresh slate than a fresh slew of problems: A partial government shutdown trudged into its second week, with each party blaming the other for the impasse.

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said neither side would win: “We kind of look silly.” But President Donald Trump insisted he was serious about his $5 billion demand for a border wall, even as exiting Chief of Staff John Kelly said the White House long ago abandoned the idea of a literal wall across the entire U.S. border.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the word wall had become a metaphor for border security. If that’s the case, Republicans and Democrats were likely closer to a temporary compromise early on than either side acknowledged, since both sides have said they’re willing to fund border security at some level.

The deeper reality is that “wall” is also a metaphor—or at least a symbol—of the 2020 presidential contest that has already begun: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., announced her exploratory bid for the Democratic nomination on New Year’s Eve.

Trump wants to build the wall he promised. Democrats want to win the White House. And $5 billion—a gigantic chunk of cash that’s still a relatively small percentage of federal expenditures —became the first O.K. Corral ahead of the 2020 elections.

It won’t be the last.

Plenty more showdowns await in 2019, including among the Democrats themselves: This year the candidates for president will hash out how far left they’re willing to push their own party in a bid to win the Democratic nomination—a calculation that risks alienating independent or swing voters they might otherwise capture.

Republicans will focus on how to advance worthy parts of the president’s agenda that they endorse, while grappling with any investigative revelations—like hush payments to porn stars—that bring shame on a presidency.

Meanwhile, American voters will brace themselves for the beginning of a raucous presidential contest over the next two years, no matter the outcome.

If it all seems like a bleak way to begin a new year, it might help to consider the travail—and triumph—of others in lands far away. Over the holidays, Christians at Early Rain Covenant Church in China prayed for their pastor and dozens of church members detained by Chinese authorities during a December raid. Police seized the group’s meeting place in the southwest city of Chengdu, and reportedly asked members to sign a statement disavowing Christianity.